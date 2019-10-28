Keene State 2, UMass-Boston 1 — Keene State College scored two goals in just over two minutes in the first half in recording a key Little East Conference victory over the Beacons at Dr. Ron Butcher Field Saturday. The Owls are 12-5-0 (5-2-0 LEC), while UMass-Boston fell to 11-3-2 (4-2-1 LEC)
Keene State got off to a fast start, as in the 10th minute the Beacons turned the ball over right outside of the box and the Owls were able to capitalize. Emmanuel Smith jumped on the loose ball and sent a through pass to Connor Downey, who was able to roof the ball just under the cross bar and into the net, giving the Owls the early 1-0 advantage.
Just 2:21 later, Smith sent a through ball past the Beacons and found the left foot of James McCully, who put in his first goal since Oct. 5 and his sixth of the season. McCully fired the ball past a diving Omar Castro-Dreher and into the left side of the net. UMass Boston cut the lead in half just 34 seconds later, but defense ruled the rest of the way.
Few shots were taken in the contest, with UMass Boston having the slight edge 10-7. A total of 46 fouls were called in the contest, with 28 on Keene State and 18 committed by UMass Boston. KSC keeper Anthony Pasciuto made four saves.
Keene State play its final non-conference game of the season Tuesday, when it takes on Worcester State College in Worcester at 7 p.m.
Franklin Pierce 2, Stonehill 0 — The Ravens allowed only six shots, while the offense scored a pair of second-half goals for their sixth win in seven games Saturday afternoon at Sodexo Field. Second-half tallies from sophomore forward Isak Helgason and junior forward Antonio Ferreira were the difference.
With the victory, Franklin Pierce improves to 10-3-1 (8-2-0 NE10) on the season, while Stonehill falls to 4-9-1 (2-6-1 NE10). Franklin Pierce outshot the Skyhawks 10-4 in the first half. The Ravens would get on the board in the 62nd minute, when senior midfielder Niklas Laudahn passed across the top of the penalty box to Helgason, who fired a shot into the bottom right corner of the net for his first career goal. Later, in the 70th minute, Ferreira scored his sixth goal of the season, as he gathered a feed from graduate student midfielder Javier Garcia Boras, took a shot from the left side of the penalty box and tucked it in the far corner of the net.
The Ravens return home Saturday, when they host Adelphi at 7 p.m.
Women’s college soccer
UMass-Boston 2, Keene State 0 — In Boston, the Owls could not get the ball rolling Saturday as the Beacons prevailed at James Cotter Field. Keene State fell to 8-8-0 (4-3-0 LEC) while the powerful Beacons improved to 16-2-0 (7-0-0 LEC).
UMass-Boston scored twice in the first half on goals three minutes apart. Keene State’s offense picked up in the second half when it came up with six shots, three on goal, but none found the net. The loss ends a five-game winning streak. The Owls will play their final non-conference games of the season when they host Sage College Tuesday at 6 p.m.
College field hockey
Keene State 4, Framingham State 0 — Ally McCall added to her standout week with two goals and another defensive save as Keene State College locked up second place in the Little East Conference Saturday afternoon at Maple Street Field in Framingham, Mass. The Owls are 12-6, 10-2 LEC; Framingham State is 4-13, 2-9 LEC.
In scoring the two goals, McCall — last year’s Little East Conference Defensive Player of the Year and tournament Most Outstanding Player — established career bests with five goals and 24 points so far this season. KSC also received strikes from Kayla Klein and Nina Bruno in the win, with the duo remaining tied for the team lead with 16 goals. Rachel Loseby (10-6) got the win in the cage, posting a six-save shutout.
KSC will be the No. 2 seed when the LEC tournament begins Nov. 5. The winner of next Saturday’s Worcester State University-Western Connecticut State University matchup, both 10-1, will take the LEC regular season title. KSC emerges with the edge in all tiebreaker scenarios, regardless of that outcome. The Owls wrap up their regular season with a pair of non-conference home games this week, starting with a visit from Smith College Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Franklin Pierce 4, Pace 2 — For the first time since 2011, Franklin Pierce is headed to the postseason, as the Ravens locked up a berth in the Northeast-10 Conference Championships. Appropriately, senior forward Madison Gagnon highlighted the victory, as she tallied her first career hat trick to lead the way for the Ravens at Sodexo Field. All seven of the Ravens’ seniors started the game, including the first collegiate start for senior goalkeeper Katelyn Benoit.
With the win, the Ravens move to an 8-8 (7-5 NE10) record on the year, while the Setters fall to a 4-11 (4-9 NE10). Franklin Pierce sits as the sixth seed in the league, and the top eight finishers will qualify for the NE10 Championship. Five teams remain alive for the final two spots. The Ravens will be back in action Tuesday, as they take on Saint Anselm College on Sodexo field at 4 p.m.
College cross country
Franklin Pierce fourth in Northeast-10 Conference Championships — Three Raven runners earned All-Conference honors on the way to a fourth-place finish out of 14 teams. Junior Hugo Arlabosse was the first Raven to cross the finish line of the 8k course, taking fourth out of 146 runners (27:25). Next was sophomore Riley Fenoff, who took 13th (27:45) and senior Jason Reed, who was 14th (27:47).
The Ravens combined for 89 points in the meet, which was won by American International with 39 points. Next up is the NCAA Championship East Regional Saturday, Nov. 9, in Philadelphia.
Franklin Pierce women take program-best sixth —The women took sixth, marking the highest they have ever finished at the event. Leading the way was junior Marissa Farago, who took 15th (25:05) among 135 runners in the 6K race. With the top 21 finishers earning All-NE10 honors, the 15th position was good for All-NE10 Third Team accolades. She was followed shortly by sophomore Alana Thompson (27th, 25:28).
Men’s college ice hockey
Fitchburg State 4, Franklin Pierce 1 — The Ravens hammered out 41 shots Saturday afternoon, but had just one goal to show for it in an exhibition game at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass. Sean Crowley scored on a rebound for FPC’s only goal. The Ravens open their regular season Friday at home against Suffolk at 7:30 p.m.