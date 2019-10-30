Women’s college soccer
Keene State 4, Sage College 2 — Despite falling behind by two goals, the Owls rallied to down the Gators at Dr. Ron Butcher Field and climbed above the .500 mark (9-8-0). It was the first-ever meeting between the teams.
The Gators, from Albany, N.Y., scored twice early, but the Owls caught a break when a handball was committed inside the box and Maggie Vogt stuffed a penalty shot inside the left post. Kayleigh Marshall tied it in the 39th minute when Alex Kennedy took a free kick that she sent into the box. Marshall made a run and the ball bounced off her left leg and trickled over the goal line. Late in the second half, Patricia Norton broke the tie when she dribbled through multiple defenders inside the box and deposited a shot in the top right side of the net. Victoria Reynolds scored an insurance marker five minutes later.
Keene State will finish out the regular season with a home contest against Southern Maine Saturday at noon.
Men’s college soccer
Worcester State 1, Keene State 0 — The Owls surrendered a goal in the 71st minute which proved to be the difference in their final non-conference game of the season. Keene State fell to 12-6-0 while the Lancers reached the .500 mark at 8-8-1.
The Owls dominated the first 45 minutes of the game, creating chance after chance on goal with 10-0 shots-on-goal advantage. Worcester State keeper Henri Guilmette came away with multiple saves in first half to rob the Owls of picking up their first goal of the contest.
The second half was similar, but Guilmette made several stellar saves, including diving in front of a James McCully shot. Shortly after that brilliant save, Ethan Melia scored the only goal of the night. In all, Keene State outshot the Lancers 24-5. KSC will be on the road for its final conference game of the season Saturday at Southern Maine.
College field hockey
St. Anselm 3, Franklin Pierce 0 — Offense was tough to come by Tuesday afternoon in the Ravens’ home finale. No. 4 nationally ranked St. Anselm was dominant throughout at Sodexo Field, as the Hawks ran up advantages of 27-1 in shot attempts and 15-0 in shots on goal. With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 8-9 (7-6 NE10), while Saint Anselm improves to 15-2 (12-1 NE10).