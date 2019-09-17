Field hockey
Conant 10, Franklin 0 — The Orioles (2-2) rebounded well from a 6-1 loss at Mascenic Saturday, dominating the Golden Tornadoes (0-5) Monday.
Elizabeth Gonyea and Teagan Kirby recorded three goals each, with Gonyea adding two assists and Kirby adding one. Bella Hayes scored twice, and Chelsea Dupuis tallied two assists. Rylee Herr and Olivia Middleton each had one goal, and Alexis Gallagher and Erin Weidner each recorded an assist.
Conant plays at Kearsarge Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Bishop Brady 5, ConVal 0 — The Cougars (1-4) allowed the fewest goals anyone has let in against the Giants (5-0) this season, led by a 24-save effort from goalie Mackenzie Anderson.
ConVal hosts Mascoma Valley Friday at 4 p.m.
Golf
Stevens 58, Fall Mountain 57, Kearsarge 54, Bishop Brady 53 — The Wildcats (11-4) took second behind the Cardinals (13-2) in a close, four-team match at Hooper Golf Course.
Former Fall Mountain and current Stevens golfer Dylan Adamovich was the individual medalist with 21 points, while Mitchell Cormier finished third overall and led the Wildcats with 19. Following Cormier on the scorecard were Kaylee Lintner (18), Cameron Fry (16) and Mary Catherine Haefner (4).
Hanover 199, Keene 201, Alvirne 239 — The Blackbirds (6-5) split a three-team match.
Nick Nadeau led Keene, shooting a 36. Cam Round, Kyle Foster and Jerred Tattersall each tallied 41, and Sam Timmer finished at 42.
Girls’ volleyball
John Stark 3, ConVal 0 — The Cougars (0-4) fell to the Generals’ (3-1) tough serving and quick hits, 25-11, 25-18, 25-20.
Isis Battaglia tallied two kills, two aces, two digs and a block, while Kendall Sullivan added three assists, two digs and one ace.
ConVal hosts St. Thomas Aquinas Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
Saturday
JV bass fishing
Keene takes top three spots in JV state tourney — The Blackbirds shined at the JV state tournament on Spofford Lake on a day where the weather made fishing difficult.
The sophomore pair of Jacob Sargent and Lucius Skiffington finished first out of 16 pairs, weighing in at 12.76, led by the biggest catch of the day – a 4.16-pound largemouth bass. Tyler Mark and Noah Kress finished second, catching seven fish for 11.12 pounds. Logan Schmitt and Aidan Doyon caught only two fish, but had the largest smallmouth bass of the day at 3.47 pounds.
The varsity team competes in the state qualifier Thursday.