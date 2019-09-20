Boys’ soccer
Conant 5, Monadnock 0 — The Orioles (1-5) scored four second-half goals to pull away from the Huskies (0-5).
Ethan Vitello led Conant with two goals, while Chris Wilson, Jacob Tremblay and Scott LeBreqec each scored one. Garrett Somero finished with three saves.
Monadnock Coach Josh Guion praised the efforts of Ryley Kirker, Clay Coffman and Owen Manlove in the loss.
The Huskies host Bishop Brady Friday at 4 p.m., while the Orioles host Mascenic Saturday at 1 p.m.
Field hockey
Salem 2, Keene 1 — Jaden Greenwald scored the lone goal for the Blackbirds (2-2) in their loss to the Blue Devils (2-3).
Keene hosts Exeter Friday at 4 p.m.
Kearsarge 5, Conant 1 — Elizabeth Gonyea scored the Orioles’ (2-3) lone goal off an assist from Chelsea Dupuis, as the team couldn’t keep up with the Cougars (3-3).
Conant hosts Mascenic Saturday at 11 a.m.
Girls’ volleyball
St. Thomas Aquinas 3, ConVal 0 — The Cougars (0-5) were swept by the Saints (3-1), 25-14, 25-11, 25-10.
Isis Battaglia and Kendall Sullivan each had a pair of kills and an assist, with Battaglia adding a block. Lillian James and Chloe Ahern combined for 26 serve receives and 12 digs.
ConVal hosts Gilford Friday at 5:15 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Stonehill 4, Franklin Pierce 1 — The No. 18-ranked Ravens (2-2, 1-1 NE10) suffered an upset loss to the Skyhawks (4-1, 2-0).
Gabi Pereira scored Franklin Pierce’s lone goal, unassisted in the 43rd minute. Ithaisa Viñoly recorded six saves in the loss.
The Ravens play at Pace Saturday at 7 p.m.
Westfield State 3, Keene State 2 — Keene State (2-3) came one goal short of overcoming a 3-0 deficit against Westfield State (2-2-1).
Kaliana Palhof and Kayleigh Marshall each scored a goal, while Alex Kennedy and Victoria Reynolds had an assist.
Keene State plays at Rhode Island College Saturday at 1 p.m.