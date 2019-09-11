Field hockey
Conant 3, ConVal 2 (OT) — Elizabeth Gonyea scored all three of the Orioles’ (1-1) goals to lead them past the Cougars (1-2) in overtime. Senior captain Cruz Dellasanta scored both of ConVal’s goals.
Gonyea’s first score was unassisted, while the other two were assisted by Preston Kirby. Conant Coach Jackie Brown praised Bella Hayes’ efforts on the forward line, as well as those of Tiffany Marrotte on defense and Tessa Spingola in net.
Boys’ soccer
ConVal 3, Plymouth 0 — The Cougars (4-0) kept their win streak going, blanking the Bobcats (2-1-1) for their third shutout win.
August Marshall scored two goals in the first half, one assisted by Connor Close and one assisted by Colby Knight. Finn Wegmueller added a second-half goal off Knight’s second assist of the day. Mather Kipka finished with five saves in net.
Hinsdale 4, Newport 0 — The Pacers (1-2) blanked the Tigers (0-2-1), and Greg Howard led the offense with two goals and an assist.
Jason Cowan tallied a goal and an assist, while Arth Patel scored a goal and Aidan Davis and Trevor Hobbs each added an assist.
Derryfield 2, Monadnock 0 — Huskies (0-3) Coach Josh Guion praised the efforts of goalie Matt Trombley and backs Oliver Fougere, Zach Corban, Anthony Tomer and Ryley Kirker in the shutout loss to the Cougars (1-1).
Hillsboro-Deering 6, Conant 1 — Jacob Tremblay scored the Orioles’ (0-2) lone goal on a penalty kick against the Hillcats (1-2).
Mascenic 6, Fall Mountain 1 — Cody Ransom had the Wildcats’ (1-3) lone score, while Brayden Ring recorded six saves against the Vikings (2-1).
Girls’ soccer
ConVal 2, John Stark 0 — Nikki Bell recorded one goal and one assist for the second game in a row to help the Cougars (3-0) past the Generals (1-1).
Eva McCullough had a goal and Kara Keiper added an assist. Mairin Burgess finished with eight saves for her second shutout win. Coach Curt Martens also praised backs Kendall Larson and Ayla Laro, as well as Meara McClusky in the midfield.
Hinsdale 4, Newport 3 — Kleay Steever recorded a hat trick and Aleah Owens scored her first varsity goal to get the Pacers (1-2) past the Tigers (0-2).
Fall Mountain 2, Conant 2 — The Orioles (1-1-1) took a 2-1 lead at halftime, but a second-half goal by the Wildcats (0-2-1) evened things up.
Adam Patria scored both of Conant’s goals, while Avery Stewart had a goal and an assist to lead Fall Mountain. The Wildcats’ Makenna Grillone scored a goal and Sophia Bruzgis had an assist. Fall Mountain freshman goalie Melody Chambers allowed no goals in the second half after taking over for Erin Brady.
Merrimack 4, Keene 0 — The Blackbirds (0-3) allowed an early goal, and it was a one goal game until the Tomahawks (1-2) started pulling away with their second score in the 65th minute.
Keene Coach Kaleb Lique Naitove praised the defensive efforts of Tess Chamberlin.
Stevens 6, Monadnock 0 — Huskies (0-3) Coach Matt Bertolami praised the efforts of Bree Lawrence at multiple positions and Zoey Clark in the net against the Cardinals (4-0).
College women’s soccer
Keene State 4, Emmanuel (Mass.) 1 — Kaliana Palhouf scored twice to lead the Owls (2-1) past the Saints (1-3).
Amanda Marshall tallied a goal and an assist, Ashley Bates scored a goal, and Victoria Reynolds and Jordyn Abasciano each had an assist. Abbie Terrinca finished with four saves.
College field hockey
Assumption 3, Franklin Pierce 2 — Julianne Sacco and Demi Sahuleka scored the first two goals of the Ravens’ (0-3) season, but they lost to the Greyhounds (2-0).
Allison Collins and Meghan Winn each had an assist, and Olivia Barnes finished with 11 saves.
College volleyball
Keene State 3, Colby-Sawyer 1 — The Owls (7-2) beat the Chargers (3-6), 25-14, 25-11, 25-27, 25-20.
Ali McLoughlin led Keene State with 14 kills, while Bailey Wilson racked up 33 aces and five aces and Megan Palmer tallied nine kills and four aces.
Monday
Golf
Bishop Brady 68, Stevens 59, Lebanon 54, ConVal 38 — The Cougars (4-8) recorded their highest point total of the season, but finished fourth in a four-team match.
Brady Proctor led ConVal with a season-high 14 points, while Max Heck had nine points and Nick Tower added eight and Corey Guzman finished with a season-high seven.