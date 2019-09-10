Boys’ soccer
Keene 2, Dover 1 — Junior captain Jonas O’Mara scored twice to lead the Blackbirds (2-0) past the Green Wave (0-2).
The first one was unassisted in the second minute, while the second came in the 34th off an assist from Brady Belden.
Keene hosts Merrimack today at 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Fall Mountain 3, Hillsboro-Deering 0 — The Wildcats opened their season by sweeping the Hillcats, 25-14, 26-24, 26-24.
Sarah Schadler led Fall Mountain with 10 service points, including three aces, and also had three kills, two digs and two blocks. Mary Ronning, standing at 6-foot-1, led efforts at the net with four kills and three blocks, and added five service points. Rachel Watson had six service points, one ace and three assists, while Amanda Hodgkins recorded four service points, three kills, two digs and one block.
The Wildcats play at Mascenic Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.
Golf
Bow 87, Fall Mountain 65, Conant 56, Kearsarge 38 — The Wildcats (7-2) finished behind the Falcons (5-1) in a four-team match at Hooper Golf Course, while the Orioles (5-4) came in third ahead of the Cougars (4-8).
Mitchell Cormier and Kaylee Lintner recorded 23 points each to lead Fall Mountain, finishing just two points behind Bow’s Jake Mielcarz (25), the individual medalist. Spencer Harrington (11) and Cameron Fry (8) rounded out the scoring for the Cats.
Connor Hart led Conant with 21 points, followed by Hayden Ketola (15), Chloe Vailancourt (12) and Preston Kirby (8).
Pelham 76, Sanborn 69, Somersworth 49, ConVal 32 — The Cougars (4-5) recorded their second-best scoring total so far, but came in fourth in a four-team match at Beaver Meadow Golf Course.
Max Heck led ConVal with a season-high 11 points.
College women’s golf
Franklin Pierce takes first at Saint Rose Invite — The Ravens opened the season by winning the two-day, seven-team Saint Rose Fall Invitational at Western Turnpike Golf Club in Guilderland, N.Y. The team finished with a cumulative score of 73-over par 649, 16 strokes ahead of second-place Southern N.H.
Franklin Pierce’s Jinnapat Rittawee finished as the individual medalist, shooting 6-over 78 on both days to finish at 12-over 156, two strokes ahead of Southern N.H.’s Hannah May and Post’s Tess Scaman.
Following Rittawee on the Ravens were Alia Sodek, who tied for fourth at 15-over 159, then Zoey Yamamoto in seventh (17-over 161) and Taylor Hartley tied for 21st (29-over 173).
The Ravens play at the two-day Le Moyne Invitational Saturday and Sunday at The Links at Erie Village in Syracuse, N.Y.
College men’s golf
Franklin Pierce finishes fourth at own invitational — The Ravens finished fourth out of 14 teams at the two-day FPU Fall Invitational, recording a team score of 599, 11 strokes behind tourney winner St. Thomas Aquinas.
Sam Myers tied for third at 145 to lead Franklin Pierce, and was followed by Keeton Foster (ninth, 147), Nathan Patterson (T-17th, 150), Dylan Plis (T-38th, 157) and Liam Donohue (48th, 160). St. Thomas’ Travis Fay was the individual medalist, finishing at 138.
The Ravens play at the Penmen Fall Invitational Sept. 23 and 24 at the Canterbury Woods Country Club.