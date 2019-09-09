Monadnock 46, Inter-Lakes 6 — The defending Division III champions couldn’t have asked for a much better opener to a season full of questions after last year’s mass graduation. The Huskies dominated the Lakers on the road in all phases of the game Saturday afternoon.
In particular, Lincoln Blodgett couldn’t have asked for a better intro as the team’s new primary running back. The senior co-captain and former fullback exploded for 255 rushing yards and four touchdowns, and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
New starting quarterback Nate Doyle only threw for 29 yards, but did complete a touchdown pass to Zion Carroll.
The Monadnock defense held Inter-Lakes to just one first down the entire game. Dylan Cashman led the unit with nine tackles, and combined with senior co-captain Joey Drew for a safety.
The Huskies play at Somersworth Friday night at 7.
Field hockey
Keene 5, Nashua North 1 — The Blackbirds (2-0) used four second-half goals to get past the Titans (0-1) on the road Saturday morning.
Keene scored the lone first-half goal when Jaden Greenwald tipped in a shot by Eliza Ballaro. Nashua tied it up early in the second half, but the Birds took back the lead immediately when Nelly Tattersall deflected in a shot by Greenwald on a penalty corner. Ainsley Hubbard, Ballaro and Kate Perrin added a trio of insurance goals.
Keene plays Wednesday at Dover at 4 p.m.
Cross country
Keene wins Great Glen Invite — The Blackbirds boys’ team used three top-10 finishes — led by individual winner Jake Velazquez — to come out first at the 12-team Great Glen Invitational Saturday. The Birds finished with 33 team points, edging second-place Pinkerton (43).
Velazquez finished in 16 minutes and four seconds to finish first, followed by Torin Kindopp in third (16:20), Nico Ramirez in sixth (16:48), Jonathan Hills in 11th (17:31) and Sergio Sartini in 12th (17:31.5).
Monadnock finished seventh with 196 points. The Huskies were led by Tyler Hebert in ninth (17:14), Harry Ryan in 21st (17:59) and Donovan Lombara in 28th (18:27).
ConVal boys place first, girls sixth Korcoulis Invite — The Cougars boys’ team finished first out of 11 teams in the Korcoulis Invitational Saturday morning at Hollis-Brookline, while the girls’ team took sixth out of nine.
Harrison Kim finished sixth to lead the boys’ team. He was followed by August Kotula in seventh, then Danny Veverka, Tyler Beard and Haven Deschenes.
Ella Philips led the girls’ team in 19th place, and was followed by Marina McMahon, Anna Taylor, Makenna Proctor and Avery Beard.
Bass fishing
Keene dominates meet at Conn. River — The Blackbirds took five of the top six spots after entering nine teams in a 14-team Saturday morning at the Connecticut River.
The team of freshmen Aidan Doyon and Logan Schmitt took first place with a cumulative weight of 22.54 pounds, including the Lunker of the Day with a 5.35-pound largemouth bass. The pair of sophomores Liam Carney and Jack Burbee finished second at 19.62 pounds.