Golf
Stevens 74, Fall Mountain 63, John Stark 41, ConVal 34 — The Wildcats’ (9-3) Kaylee Lintner was the individual medalist with 24 points and Mitchell Cormier finished tied for second with 23, but Finn Allen (23) and former Fall Mountain golfer Dylan Adamovich (21) led the Cardinals (8-1) to victory.
Cameron Fry (11) and Spencer Harrington (5) rounded out the Wildcats’ scorecard. Brady Proctor led the Cougars (2-7) with 12 points, followed by Nick Tower (8), Riley Moment (8) and Max Heck (6).
Field hockey
Dover 2, Keene 0 — Despite multiple scoring opportunities, the Blackbirds (2-1) were blanked by the Green Wave (2-1).
Livy Auger finished with 14 saves for Keene.
The Birds play at Salem Wednesday at 4 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Tufts 3, Keene State 1 — The Owls (3-1) gave the No. 1-ranked Jumbos (3-0) a fight, but a pair of goals by Alex Ratzen in the final 10 minutes gave Tufts the win.
The Jumbos took a 1-0 lead in the third minute with a goal by Travis Van Brewer, assisted by Gavin Tasker, but Keene State tied it in the 55th minute when James McCully scored off an assist from Noah Spaulding. Anthony Pasciuto recorded 10 saves to keep the Owls in the game, but ultimately wound up with the loss.
Keene State plays at Elms Saturday at 1 p.m.
College field hockey
Amherst 9, Keene State 0 — The Owls (1-3) were outshot by the No. 17 Mammoths (2-1) 36-5 and suffered a shutout loss.
Rachel Loseby recorded 12 saves in the first 23:04 for Keene State, while Jordan LaRaus tallied 14 saves the rest of the way.
The Owls play at Westfield State Saturday at noon.