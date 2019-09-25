Boys’ soccer
Keene 2, Portsmouth 1 (OT) — Brian Langevin scored in overtime to give the Blackbirds (4-1-2) the win over the Clippers (1-5). The goal came off an assist on a free kick by Jonas O’Mara.
Graham Swiger scored his third goal of the season in the first half to give Keene the lead, but Portsmouth responded in the second half to force overtime.
The Birds host Windham Friday at 4 p.m.
Trinity 6, Monadnock 1 — Georgie Pananas scored the Huskies’ (0-7) lone goal on a 25-yard rocket, but it wasn’t enough against the Pioneers (8-0).
Monadnock Coach Josh Guion said Anthony Tomer, George Hoffman and Austin Capen all played well, to the point of receiving praise from opposing players and coaches as well.
The Huskies host Hillsboro-Deering Thursday at 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Milford 3, ConVal 0 — The Spartans (6-1) swept the Cougars (0-7), 25-6, 25-8, 25-9.
Lillian James led ConVal’s defense with 14 service receives and 11 digs. Coach Amanda Hinton also praised the play of Molly Cole and Isis Battaglia at the net.
The Cougars play at Plymouth Friday at 5:45 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Franklin Pierce 4, Southern N.H. 2 — The Ravens (3-3, 2-2 NE10) used three second-half goals to get past the Penmen (4-2, 2-2), ranked 18th in the country in Division II.
Gabi Pereira led the way with two goals and an assist, while Veronica Marques scored twice and Keyla Gonzalez Jaen added an assist. Casey Kane recorded one save in the win. The Ravens trailed 1-0 after giving up an own goal before storming back for the win.
Franklin Pierce hosts Bridgeport Monday at 7 p.m.
Worcester State 2, Keene State 1 — Patricia Norton scored the Owls’ (3-4) lone goal in the 84th minute to tie the game, but Ali Maldonado recorded her second goal of the game in the 86th minute to give the Lancers (3-4-1) the win.
Amanda Marshall assisted Norton on her goal. Abbie Terrinca recorded two saves in a slower first half, while Shelby Offord tallied eight saves in the second half but wound up with the loss.
Keene State plays at Bridgewater State Thursday at 4 p.m.
College volleyball
Franklin Pierce 3, Saint Michael’s 0 — The Ravens (7-4) swept the Purple Knights (1-7) in their conference opener, 25-17, 25-18, 25-10.
Tessa Brandt tallied 11 kills, two service aces and five digs, while Ingrid Lindstrom added 10 kills. Mary Pease recorded 24 assists, two kills and three digs, and Ellie Ivanova finished with four aces and 20 digs.
Franklin Pierce hosts Saint Anselm Saturday at 1 p.m.
Keene State 3, Worcester State 0 — The Owls (12-3) swept the Lancers (3-8), 25-18, 25-13, 25-22.
Ali McLoughlin tallied 12 kills for Keene State, while Bailey Wilson recorded 23 assists, three kills, two aces and five digs, and Olivia Mathieu finished with 19 digs and two aces.
The Owls play against No. 17 Babson at Smith College Saturday at 2 p.m., then play the host school at 4 p.m.
College men’s golf
Franklin Pierce takes fifth at Penmen Invite — The Ravens finished fifth out of 17 teams at the two-day Penmen Invitational at Canterbury Woods Country Club, concluding the three-round event with a team score of 25-over par 889.
Dylan Plis and Nathan Patterson led Franklin Pierce, finishing as part of a five-way tie for 12th at 5-over 221. Sam Myers and Liam Donohue were part of a five-way tie for 22nd at 8-over 224.
The Ravens next play at the Northeast-10 Conference Championship on Oct. 6-7 at En-Joie Golf Club at Endicott, N.Y.