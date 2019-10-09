Field hockey
Conant 3, Monadnock 1 — Teagan Kirby recorded a hat trick and Elizabeth Gonyea tallied two assists to lead the Orioles (7-5) past the Huskies (1-9). Paige Beede scored the lone goal for Monadnock.
Conant hosts Lebanon Friday at 4 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Keene 2, Alvirne 0 — Graham Swiger scored two goals — one in the 36th minute and one in the 55th — to lead the Blackbirds (6-3-2) past the Broncos (5-7).
Charlie Zwierzchowski finished with 11 saves, and Keene Coach Ben Pierce said senior captain Noah Timmer played a big role in the shutout win on defense.
The Blackbirds play at Timberlane Friday at 4 p.m.
Hinsdale 8, Newport 2 — Greg Howard tallied a hat trick, Dylan Harden and Jason Cowan each scored twice and Arth Patel added one as the Pacers (5-6) blew out the Tigers (2-8-1) for their third straight win.
Aidan Davis recorded two assists, while Calvin Atkins, Noah Pangelina, Alex Gaffney and Cowan each had one. Ryan Labby finished with eight saves.
Hinsdale hosts Sunapee Thursday at 4 p.m.
Trinity 8, Fall Mountain 0 — The Wildcats (5-7) had two players out sick and their goalie suffered an injury early in the game, and the Pioneers (10-1) ran away with the win.
Fall Mountain hosts Conant Friday at 7 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Hinsdale 4, Newport 3 (OT) — Kleay Steever had a hat trick and Delaney Wilcox scored one goal to lead the Pacers (3-5-2) to the overtime win over the Tigers (0-8).
Hinsdale hosts Sunapee Thursday at 4 p.m.
Oyster River 2, ConVal 1 — Nikki Bell scored the lone goal for the Cougars (6-5) in the loss to the Bobcats (5-5-1).
ConVal hosts Merrimack Valley Friday at 4 p.m.
Raymond 4, Conant 0 — The Rams (9-3) scored all their goals in the first half, and the Orioles (2-8-1) couldn’t muster a score.
Conant hosts Bishop Brady Thursday at 4 p.m.