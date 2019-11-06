College field hockey
* Keene State 4, Plymouth State 0 — Keene High graduate Maggie Cahoon scored three goals an assisted on the other as the second-seeded Owls (14-7) stifled seventh-seeded Plymouth State (8-10) in the quarterfinals of the Little East Conference tournament Tuesday night at Owl Athletic Complex.
Cahoon, who doubled her season goal total in the impressive effort, scored just 4:21 in and helped the Owls gain an emphatic measure of revenge on Plymouth State, which had handed KSC one of its two conference losses in the regular season. The Owl freshman has started every game of the season and has found her groove over the past month, scoring all of her goals since Oct. 5, including a big one early in a 3-2 overtime win over Worcester State University.
Ally McCall had three assists, who is the league leader in that category and in the top five nationally. Nina Bruno also scored for KSC, her 20th of the season, on an assist from Cahoon. Rachel Loseby picked up the shutout in goal, her sixth of the season and 10th of her career, good for ninth on KSC's all-time shutouts list. She also has 41 career wins, fourth in that category.
The win sets up a semifinal game against Western Connecticut State University, a 3-2 winner of Salem State earlier iin the day. It will be played Thursday at Owl Athletic Complex at a time to be determined.
* Saint Anselm 2, Franklin Pierce 0 — The No. 8-seeded Ravens saw their season come to an end with a loss to the top seed in the Northeast-10 quarterfinals at Grappone Stadium in Manchester Tuesday evening. With the win, the Hawks sky to 17-2 overall while the Ravens campaign ends at 8-11. It was Franklin Pierce's first appearance in the conference tournament since 2011. Michelle Lemelin scored the only goal Saint Anselm would need in the 24th minute.
Women's college soccer
* Franklin Pierce 1, Assumption 1 — In need of a win to have a chance to extend its season Tuesday afternoon, the Ravens came up short at Multi-Sport Stadium in Worcester, Mass. Trailing 1-0 late, the Ravens got an 82nd-minute equalizer from senior forward Veronica Marques, but neither team was able to find a game-winning goal through two overtimes.
With the tie, Franklin Pierce concludes its season at 6-8-2 (5-7-1 NE10), while Assumption wraps things up at 7-4-5 (4-4-5 NE10). After meeting in the title game of the NE10 Championship a year ago, both teams missed out on the postseason in 2019.
Men's college soccer
* Little East semifinals postponed — A Little East Conference semifinal match slated for Owl Stadium Thursday has been pushed back to Friday at 7 p.m. That's because Tuesday's R.I. College vs. UMass-Dartmouth was postponed to Wednesday due to heavy rain. Accordingly, the final scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday. Keene State is ranked second in the tournament and received a first-round bye.
Women's ice hockey
* Franklin Pierce 5, Plymouth State 4, OT — With four minutes left in regulation, Franklin Pierce University trailed Plymouth State 4-1 despite outshooting the Panthers 48-14. The Ravens were just getting started. They scored three extra-attacker goals in a span of 2:39, tied the score with 52 seconds to play and set the stage for the overtime winner from freshman forward Ava Kison.
With the non-conference win in Winchendon, Mass., Franklin Pierce improves to 4-2-0, while Plymouth State opens its season at 0-1-0. Becca Kniss, Katelyn Brightbill, Stephanie Cabin and Haley Parker also scored for the Ravens.
Franklin Pierce returns to the ice Friday and Saturday, when it travels to Saint Michael’s for a weekend series in South Burlington, Vt.
* Junior forward Nicole Amato and sophomore goaltender Emme Ostrander collected weekly awards from the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance. Amato was tabbed as NEWHA Player of the Week, while Ostrander was selected as NEWHA Defensive Player of the Week.
College volleyball
* Honors given to Franklin Pierce junior — For the second consecutive week, Ellie Ivanova was named Northeast-10 Conference Libero of the Week. It is the third time this season Ivanova has received top libero honors. The Ravens (9-11, 3-6 NE10) head out on the road for the final time this season for a two-game weekend road trip at Adelphi University.