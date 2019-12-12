High school wrestling
Concord 68, Keene, 11 — Traditional Division I wrestling power Concord High eased past the Blackbirds in their dual meet season opener Wednesday in Keene.
The Birds picked up an individual win and five team points in the 152-pound class, as Joseph Wilson defeated James Bonnell by technical fall, 15-0. At 160, Keene’s Austin Morris pinned Cortland Miller for an additional six team points.
Keene forfeited four matches, two in the lighter weights and two at the heavyweight end. The Crimson Tide won six matches by fall, one by technical fall and one by decision, at 220 pounds, where Jason Canavan of the Birds took Tristan Sharich the distance before losing 10-6.
The Birds will next compete in the ConVal Early Bird Invitational Saturday at Peterborough. First match is scheduled for 9 a.m.
College field hockey
Keene State stalwart named All-America — Senior Ally McCall was named as the 17th All-America in program history, it was announced by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.
McCall, of Watertown, Mass., adds to her haul of accolades after earning First Team All-Conference and First Team All-Region honors earlier this fall.
McCall just completed her third season at KSC after transferring from the University of Vermont following her freshman season. In 71 career games for KSC (all starts), she scored 13 goals and assisted on 38 more, including season highs of six goals and 18 assists this season. Her 38 career assists are the second-most in school history, while her 18 assists in 2019 are the second highest single season mark.
The award caps a glittering career for McCall, who was a Second Team All-Conference pick in 2017 and a First Team All-Conference choice in 2018 and 2019. She was also the LEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and the LEC Tournament Most Outstanding Player that same season. She was a First Team All-New England West pick in 2019 and a Second Team All-New England West pick in 2018, and was picked to the NFHCA/Victory Sports Tours Senior All-Star Classic in November.
She joins Heather Fiske (1993-94), Kerrey Pilotte (1994-95), Kelly Smith (1999-2000), Nichole Dallas (2002), Tanya Strong (2003), Amanda Rosenbeck (2005), Sara Joyce (2006), Alyssa Rowell (2008-09), Erin Dallas (2008-09), Carly Benning (2009), Leigh Smith (2010), Elizabeth Coffin (2011), Katlyn Simula (2013), Sami Smith (2015-16), Marita Brothers (2016), and current teammate Nina Bruno (2018).
College women’s soccer
All-East Region honors for pair from FPU — Senior forward Veronica Marques of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and senior midfielder Gabi Pereira of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, have earned All-East Region honors from United Soccer Coaches. Marques was named to the All-East Region Second Team, while Pereira landed on the All-East Region Third Team.
For Marques, it marks her second straight All-Region selection, as she was a consensus First Team selection last season. For Pereira, it is her first career All-Region accolade. Marques led the team in scoring with six goals and five assists; Pereira was second with seven goals and two assists.
College women’s track and field
Franklin Pierce freshman recognized by NE10 — Following a strong collegiate debut, freshman Julieth Nwosu has been named Northeast-10 Conference Field Rookie of the Week. Nwosu made her collegiate debut Saturday, as the Ravens won the PSU Winter Classic, hosted by Plymouth State. She hit the NEICAAA qualifying mark in the shot put right out of the gate with a heave of 13.68 meters to win the event. Nwosu was also a member of Franklin Pierce’s 4x200-meter relay, which finished second.
The Ravens are back in action Saturday at Northeastern for the James Donahue Games in Boston.