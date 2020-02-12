High school boys' basketball
* Keene 65, Timberlane 42 — The Blackbirds took care of business against a 2-9 Timberlane squad, as they rise up the Division I rankings. Once again Keene got balanced scoring throughout the lineup, with Liam Johnston leading the way with 13 points, Jonathan Kelly scoring 12 and Noah Timmer with 11. Also, Alex Charles scored 9 points, and Clinton Maleski and Christian Oxendine added 6 apiece.
The Birds jumped out to a 23-11 lead after the first quarter at Purbeck Gymnasium, and took a 35-18 advantage into halftime. They pushed their advantage to 27 points after three quarters, giving plenty of playing time for everyone.
Keene has won four of its last five games and six out of eight. It plays at Merrimack Friday night at 6:30.
* In other area boys' basketball, ConVal barely kept its undefeated season alive in Division II with a 42-40 win over rival Souhegan Regional of Amherst. In Division III, Monadnock romped over Fall Mountain Regional High, 68-40, to push its record to 8-5.
In Division I girls play, Keene lost at Portsmouth, 52-23. Fall Mountain improved to 12-2 in Division III with a 53-37 win over Monadnock.
High school boys' cross country
* Jake Velazquez selected runner of the year — The Keene High senior became the first Blackbird runner to be selected as the Gatorade N.H. Boys' Cross Country Runner of the Year.
The award recognizes athletes for their outstanding athletic and academic achievements. Velazquez is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys' Cross Country Runner of the Year award, which will be announced later this month.
Velazquez won both the Division I and Meet of Champions races in the fall, and finished seventh in the New England Cross Country Championships in Connecticut. His time in the Meet of Champions was second-fastest in state history.
High school girls' skiing
* ConVal skier first in Div. II state championships — Recording a sizzling time of 1:12.44, ConVal Regional High's Molly Dishong took first place in the girls' Division II Alpine State Championships at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway. Dishong beat her closest pursuer, Valentina Capponi of John Stark, by three seconds. Ella Dishong of ConVal finished 10th in 1:19.86, as the Cougars finished sixth in the team competition, which was won by Kennett High.
In the giant slalom race, Rosie Crooker of ConVal finished fourth in 49.32, while Molly Dishong was ninth in 50:33. The Cougars finished fourth overall with Kennett again winning the title.
College women's hockey
* FPU freshman named league's rookie of week — Forward Becca Kniss of the Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team has been named New England Women’s Hockey Alliance Rookie of the Week. It is Kniss’ second NEWHA award of the season. Kniss piled up seven points on the week, on two goals and five assists.