Bishop Guertin 66, Keene 56 — The Blackbirds dropped to 3-3 in a losing effort to a strong Cardinals’ squad Tuesday night in Nashua. Keene was led by Noah Timmer, who scored 28 of its 56 points. Bishop Guertin improved to 5-1. The Birds are home Friday night against Winnacunnet Regional at 6:30 p.m.
In other area games Tuesday night, undefeated ConVal Regional (6-0) clipped Coe-Brown, 77-73; Monadnock (4-4) romped over Hillsboro-Deering, 80-55; Fall Mountain (2-6) lost to Mascoma Valley, 71-35; and Hinsdale (2-8) lost to Sunapee, 78-54.
High school girls’ basketball
Pinkerton 66, Keene 37 — The visiting Astros ran away from the Blackbirds at the Purbeck Gym Tuesday night. Pinkerton opened up a 34-14 halftime lead, and cruised the rest of the way. Keene is 3-6, while the Astros improved to 6-1.
Monadnock 38, Hillsboro 26 — A great team defensive effort led the Huskies (5-4), Coach Brian Allard said. Monadnock was led in scoring by Grace Furze with 16 pionts, followed by Bre Lawrence with 7 points and Mea Carroll-Clough with 6 points.
John Stark 58, ConVal 41 — Julia Donovan scored 12 points for the Cougars (3-6) in a home loss to John Stark (7-2).
Also Tuesday night, unbeaten Conant (11-0) trounced Mascoma Valley, 73-12; Hinsdale (9-1) defeated Mascenic, 50-45.
High school girls’ hockey
Bishop Brady 4, Keene-Fall Mountain 2 — The two Keene goals were scored by Ruby Frithsen and Nelly Tattersall. Kyah White-Brooks had two assists and Izzy Walz also tallied an assist. Goalie Maddie Ladzinski had 18 saves for the Blackbirds, who are 1-5.
Men’s college hockey
Assumption 5, Franklin Pierce 3 — The Ravens coughed up a 3-0 lead in a loss Tuesday at Buffone Rink in Worcester, Mass. Senior forward Alex Lester scored a pair of first-period goals to help FPU build its lead, but the Greyhounds roared back with three in the second and two more in the third.
With the loss, FPU falls to 10-7-2 (4-3-1 NE10), while Assumption improves to 8-7-2 (5-3-0 NE10). It was the first meeting of the year between the two teams. The Ravens return to the ice this weekend for a home-and-home series with NE10 and intrastate foe Southern New Hampshire University. Opening faceoff at SNHU is set for 7:20 p.m. Friday at the Ice Den in Hooksett, while the puck drops Saturday at 7 p.m. in Winchendon, Mass.
College swimming
Keene State places 12 on all-Academic team — The New England Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Association has named the 2019 Fall All-Academic Team. In order for a swimmer or diver to make the team, the student-athlete must have a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Making it from KSC were Patsy Ciampi, Madison Jordan, Sydney McGough, Erin Morley, Olivia Pechulis, Maureen Pycko, Kristyn Simoneau, Ali Zannoni, Zach Collins, Nolan Kazalki, Michael Morman and Tyler Young.
College track
Two from Franklin Pierce win weekly awards — Junior Hugo Arlabosse of the men’s team has been named NE10 Track Athlete of the Week, while sophomore Paola Brena of the women’s team has been chosen as NE10 Field Athlete of the Week.
Arlabosse was in action Saturday at the University of Washington, for the UW Indoor Preview. Running against elite competition, he finished third in the 800 meters with a time of 1:51.44. Brena picked up her second straight Field Athlete of the Week award after hitting the NCAA’s automatic qualifying standard in the high jump for the third time. She cleared 1.75 meters on Sunday to win the event at the GBTC Invitational.