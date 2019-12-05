Men's college basketball
* Keene State 58, Castleton 56 — James Anozie scored four points in the final 1:07, including a game-winning layup as time expired, to finish off a 7-2 run and lift the Owls over Castleton Wednesday at Glenbrook Gymnasium. It was the Little East Conference opener for both teams; KSC improved to 2-5 overall and Castleton fell to 1-5.
The win was a grind for the Owls, who made 12-of-26 from three-point range but scored just 22 points (two on free throws) inside the arc and found themselves trailing 54-51 with just over three minutes to go. Marcus McCarthy scored a team-leading 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting (4-of-6 from three) and added six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. DeVon Beasley had 14 points while making four of eight from deep, and Edwin Ezedonmwen rounded out the double-figure scorers with 11.
Castleton was paced by Remy Brown, who scored 19 points, 15 of which came in the first half. The game was played within a 10-point window, as KSC's largest lead was seven and Castleton's three. The Owls' 58 points are the fewest they have scored in a victory since Jan. 5, 2016, also against Castleton.
KSC plays its final game before the holiday break Saturday at home against UMass-Boston at 3 p.m. The Kurn Hattin Homes for Children Acapella Choir from Westminster, Vt., under the direction of KSC alum Lisa Bianconi, will be performing at both the women's and men's games Saturday.
* Stonehill 84, Franklin Pierce 65 — The road didn't agree with the Ravens, as they suffered a setback to the Skyhawks at Merkert Gymnasium in Easton, Mass. It drops FPU to 3-3 on the season, 1-2 in the Northeast-10, while Stonehill improved to 5-4 and 3-2.
Senior guard Doyin Fadojutimi carried FPU on offense with a team-high 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting including two triples and three rebounds. Sophomore guard Brandon Kolek came off the bench to score a season-high 12 points. Sophomore forward Maxwell Zegarowski, Falu Seck and Sean Fasoyiro all had eight points. Stonehill's Will Moreton led all scorers with 25 points and had 10 rebounds.
FPU returns home for the first game of a three-game home swing Saturday against Bentley University (7-1, 2-0 NE10) at 3:30 p.m.
Women's college basketball
* Castleton 56, Keene State 54 — The Owls rallied to erase an early 13-point deficit and had a chance to tie or win the game at the buzzer after trailing by seven with 5:40 to go, but came up short at Glenbrook Gymnasium in Castleton, Vt. It was the Little East Conference opener for the Owls, who fell to 1-7 overall. Castleton improved to 6-1.
The Owls led just once in the contest, 3-2 at the 8:58 mark of the first quarter, but never went away and had a chance to steal the game in the end. Hailey Derosia's jumper as time wound down would not drop, however. Tamra Gonyea led KSC with 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting, 3-of-5 from three-point range, while adding three rebounds. Arianna Hebert came off the bench to chip in 10 points, a career-best while playing 25 minutes, the most in her freshman season. Derosia finished with nine points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal, while Jordyn Burke had a game-high 10 rebounds and seven points.
KSC concludes its pre-holiday slate with an LEC home game against UMass-Boston Saturday at 1 p.m. at Spaulding Gymnasium. The Kurn Hattin Homes for Children Acapella Choir from Westminster, Vt. will perform at both the men's and women's games Saturday.
* Stonehill 68, Franklin Pierce 59 — Sophomore forward Izzy Lipinski scored a career-high 27 points but it wasn't enough in a loss to perennial power Stonehill Wednesday at Merkert Gymnasium in Easton, Mass. The Skyhawks improve 6-2, 3-1 in NE10 while the Ravens fall to 3-4 and remain winless in three chances against league foes.
Lipinski finished with her first double-double of the season grabbing 12 rebounds to go with her 12-for-18 shooting from the field. Sophomore forward Emma Carter and team captain Sophia Holmes scored 11 points apiece for FPU. For Carter, it was her third consecutive game scoring in double figures, and she had four assists.
The Skyhawks, ranked No. 22 in the nation in Division II, were led by Emily Bramanti's 16 points coming off the bench.
The schedule doesn't ease up, as NE10 power Bentley University (6-3, 2-0 NE10) comes to the FPU Fieldhouse in Rindge Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Maddy Springfield, a senior guard from Jaffrey, comes off the bench for the Falcons and is averaging 7.3 points per game.