Keene State 71, Fitchburg State 46 — The Owls got off the deck in a big way Saturday afternoon, routing the Falcons at Spaulding Gymnasium for their first win of the season after six straight losses. Fitchburg State is 1-8.
The Owls got balanced scoring through their lineup, including 39 points from their starters and 32 from their bench. They dominated the Falcons in the second half, outscoring them 41-18. Hailey Derosia once again led KSC, as she scored 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting and added seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Tamra Gonyea was also in double-figures, finishing with 10 points, two assists and two steals. Jordyn Burke chipped in nine points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block, and eight other Owls found the scoring column.
KSC never trailed in the contest although it led by only two at halftime after committing 15 turnovers in the first half. However, after the break, KSC turned the ball over only five times and ran away with the victory. The Owls’ 71 points and 49-percent shooting in the contest were season-highs.
The Owls next visit Castleton University (5-1) Wednesday at 5:30 pm.
Men’s college basketball
MIT 75, Keene State 57 — The early-season struggles against top-level competition in the Northeast continued Saturday for the Owls, who wrapped up their four-game homestand with their fourth straight loss. Massachusetts Institute of Technology of Cambridge, Mass., was plus-14 in turnovers and outscored KSC 26-2 off those miscues at Spaulding Gymnasium. The Owls fell to 1-5 overall, while the Engineers improved to 4-3.
Center James Anozie had another double-double for KSC, his second straight, as he finished with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 10 rebounds. Jeff Hunter added 10 points and nine rebounds to just miss a double-double of his own, while Marcus McCarthy had 12 points for KSC, which committed a season-high 22 turnovers.
Ian Hinkley made 6-of-10 from long range and led MIT with 26 points, and Alex Cho finished with 20 after getting to the free throw line 19 times, making 18. The Engineers shot just 35.5 percent and were outrebounded 45-33, but committed only eight turnovers and led for the final 26:21 of the game.
KSC has made only 21 of 72 3-point attempts (29 percent) over the last five games after making 18-of-42 (43 percent) in the season’s first two games. This is only the sixth losing streak of four or more games since KSC joined Division III in 1997-98 and the first since 2013-14. The Owls have never lost more than five in a row in the D-III era.
The Owls kick off their Little East Conference slate at Castleton University (1-4) Wednesday in Vermont at 7:30 pm. They return home Saturday for a matinee against UMass-Boston.
Men’s college hockey
Franklin Pierce 4, Wilkes 1 — As the snow began falling outside Sunday, it became an historic day for the Ravens inside the Worcester Ice Center. The Ravens grounded out a win over Wilkes in the title game of the Steve Hoar Memorial Invitational to claim the program’s first-ever tournament title. Further, it was the team’s sixth consecutive win, which established a program record, and the squad extended its program-record unbeaten streak to eight games (7-0-1). Overall, FPU is 7-2-1, while Wilkes fell to 7-2-0.
The Ravens were outshot for the first time since Nov. 12, and by a handy margin, 46-28. But they killed five Wilkes power plays and made the most of their opportunities while goalie Ian Wallace stopped 45 shots.
Sophomore forward Sean Crowley scored his first goal to open the scoring in the first period, and James Morrissey made it 2-0 later in the period, his fifth goal that also extended a personal points streak to six games. Despite being under siege in the second period, the Ravens capitalized on a breakout with freshman Jason Ladzinski notching his fourth of the year. Anthony Nikolopoulos scored an empty-netter to finish it off.
The Ravens, who topped host Becker 7-2 in Saturday’s first round, return to the ice Saturday, when they travel to Saint Anselm for a Northeast-10 Conference contest. Faceoff is 4 p.m. at Sullivan Arena in Manchester.