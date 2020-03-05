College women’s lacrosse
Connecticut College 12, Keene State 6 — The Owls gave up four straight goals to open the match and couldn’t crawl back from that deficit in falling to 0-2 Wednesday night at Silfen Field in New London, Conn.
KSC was paced by Haile Ratajack on both sides of the ball as she finished with three goals, three ground balls and three caused turnovers. KSC will host Colby-Sawyer College Tuesday at 4 p.m. in its home opener.
College men’s lacrosse
Bates College 14, Keene State 4 — The Owls ran up against a tough Bats defense in falling to 0-3 on the season at Garcelon Field in Lewiston, Maine. It was KSC’s lowest goal output since 2008. With the match tied at 1, the Bobcats rattled off nine straight goals carrying over into the second half.
The Bobcats outshot the Owls 45-20 and KSC goalie Chase Chamberlin made 10 saves. The Owls next embark on their spring break trip to Florida, where they will first take on New Paltz in Haines City March 15.
College men’s track
Keene State freshman named rookie of the year — Jacob Pearl added another trophy to the case when he was named the Little East Conference Track Rookie of the Year Wednesday.
Pearl, of Orleans, Mass., adds the award to the LEC men’s cross country rookie of the year award he received in the fall. He turned in a pair of second place performances in the 3,000 meters (8:58.83) and the mile (4:22.96) at the LEC Championships last month. He was also a New England Division III Championships qualifier in both events.
Pearl is only the second KSC athlete in school history to win the honor for the indoor season, joining Craig MacPherson, who did so in 2008.