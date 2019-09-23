College men’s soccer
Keene State 3, R.I. College — The 5-1-0 Owls didn’t let down the large crowd that came to salute former coach Ron Butcher, and they didn’t let a last-second, first-half hiccup deter them from defeating the Anchormen. Despite giving up a goal at the horn that pulled the Anchormen into a 1-1 tie, Keene State scored twice in the second half.
Freshman James McCully, who scored Keene State’s first-half goal on a penalty kick, found the back of the net for the fourth time this season in recording the game-winner. McCully took a feed from Connor Downey across the box and planted the ball into the left side of the net. Keene State would add an insurance tally in the 61st minute, as LJ Luster was able to find twine off of a free kick that Benny Tamzarian sent through the box.
The Owls Keene State dominated the attack all afternoon long, putting up 14 shots to the Anchormen’s two.
Keene State plays at Lasell this afternoon.
Franklin Pierce 2, SNHU 1 — An 80th-minute goal from graduate student forward Stefan Lohberger gave the Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team a thrilling, 2-1 win over rival Southern New Hampshire University at Penmen Stadium. The Ravens opened up Northeast-10 Conference play against their cross-state rivals and improved to 3-1-1 on the season (1-0-0 NE10). The Penmen fall to 2-2-1 on the young season (0-1-0 NE10).
Trailing 1-0, the Ravens were able to break through before the first half ended. Junior forward Antonio Ferreira tied the match in the 30th minute with his first goal as a Raven. The Ravens continued their push late into the match and would finally break through in the 81st minute. Lohberger took advantage of a loose ball right in front of the goal and made no mistake from there, for his team-leading fifth goal of the season. Senior midfielder Marc Forner was credited with the assist as he was one of multiple Ravens who led the charge up the field to set up the winning tally.
College
women’s soccer
Pace 2, Franklin Pierce 1 — Pace jumped out of the gate in a hurry on Saturday night and held the lead throughout at Pace Stadium in Pleasantville, N.Y. Senior midfielder Gema Fernandez scored Franklin Pierce’s lone goal, while junior midfielder Victoria Barris dished out a pair of assists for Pace.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 2-3 (1-2 NE10), while Pace improves to 7-0 (3-0 NE10). The Ravens return to the field on Tuesday, when they host Southern New Hampshire in an NE-10 contest at 7 p.m.
College volleyball
Keene State 3, R.I. College 0 — Ali McLoughlin had 15 kills and the Keene State College volleyball team hit an eye-popping .565 in a dominant win over Rhode Island College in the Little East Conference opener for both teams Saturday afternoon at The Murray Center in Providence. The Owls improved to 11-3 overall. The Owls host Worcester State University Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Franklin Pierce splits tri-match — Nine games into their 2019 season, the Franklin Pierce University volleyball program has already bested itsr 2018 win total after defeating non-conference opponent Roberts Wesleyan College in straight sets, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19. In the second match at the Rindge Fieldhouse, the Ravens lost to Bentley University 3-0 (14-25, 20-25, 22-25).
No Raven recorded double-digit kills in the sweep over Wesleyan, but freshman outside hitter Tessa Brandt paced the home team with nine kills, three digs, three assists, and two blocks.
College field hockey
Keene State 9, UMass-Dartmouth 0 — Nina Bruno scored three goals, Kayla Klein two, and Clara Hunkins the first two of her career as the Keene State College field hockey team cruised over UMass Dartmouth in Little East action Saturday afternoon at Owl Athletic Complex. The Owls are 4-4, 2-0 in the LEC.
Keene State will remain home to take on Castleton University Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m. in the first meeting between the two teams since KSC’s 2-1 win over the Spartans in the Little East tournament championship in November of last year.
Stonehill 1, Franklin Pierce 0 — The Ravens gave the No. 8-ranked Skyhawks all they could handle before succumbing at Sodexo field in Rindge. Sophomore forward Olivia Cameron cashed in the game-winner for Stonehill. With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 2-4 (1-1 NE10), while Stonehill improves to 3-2 (3-0 NE10).
College women’s cross country
Franklin Pierce 17th in UMass-Dartmouth Invitational — Marissa Farago led the effort the Ravens, finishing 47th out of 263 runners. Holy Cross won the 38-team race in Dartmouth, Mass.
High school girls’ soccer
Fall Mountain 1, Conant 0 — A direct kick from Avery Stewart in the second half from 25 yards out lifted the Wildcats over the Orioles in Jaffrey. Morgan Boragaurd and Erin Brady had huge games, according to Coach Bruce Ferland, and freshman goalie Melody Chambers had great presence in the goal and got her first shutout of the season.