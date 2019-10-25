College men’s soccer
Keene State eighth in initial regional rankings — The Keene State College men’s soccer team was eighth in the first round of the NCAA Regional Rankings, released Wednesday. The Owls (11-5) are the highest ranked team from the Little East Conference in the rankings, and the only public college in the poll. KSC boasts a strength of schedule of .572 this season.
Nationally ranked No. 1 Amherst tops the ranking, followed by Tufts (nationally ranked No. 7), Middlebury (unranked), Connecticut College (No. 15), Brandeis (unranked), WPI (unranked), and Babson (unranked). The NCAA Regional
KSC takes on UMass-Boston in an important Little East Conference clash Saturday at 1 p.m. at Dr. Ron Butcher Field.
High school
boys’ soccer
Conant 3, Fall Mountain 0 — The Wildcats ended their season with a 3-0 loss to the Orioles. Conant scored two goals in the first half and added a third late in the game as Fall Mountain was piling on pressure but couldn’t find the back of the net. Both teams are 5-11-0.
High school volleyball
Somersworth 3, ConVal 1 — The Cougars (1-15) won the first set in the final match of their season, but the host Toppers swept the next three, winning 21-15, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18. Leading the Cougars were Molly Cole with four kills and two aces, Haiden Burnside with four aces, Isis Battaglia with three kills, two blocks, and two aces. Also, Julia Donovan had two kills and three digs, and Kendall Sullivan notched two aces and four kills. The defense was led by Lillian James who had 14 successful serve receives and 11 digs, and Haley Davis who had 10 successful serve receives and 8 digs.