High school wrestling
* Keene sophomore first in Meet of Champions — Sophomore Austin Morris won first place in the Meet of Champions at Nashua South Saturday, following up his Division I title in the 160-pound division.
Also, senior Joey Wilson took third at 152 pounds, while freshmen Jason Canvan and Owen Castor had strong tournament showings in going 1-2. Morris defeated Pinkerton Academy's Jack MacKiernan 3-2 in the 160-pound title bout.
Timberlane Regional of Plaistow won its 17th straight NHIAA Meet of Champions team title with 237 points, 34 more than second-place Concord.
High school girls' hockey
* Keene-Fall Mountain 6, ConVal-Conant 0 — The Blackbirds finished their season on a high note in posting the shutout. Molly Raffensberger scored two goals while Nadia Washer, Izzy Walz, Ruby Frithsen and Sarah "SJ" Walker all had one goal. Assisting were Raffensberger, Claire Stroshine, Walz, Frithsen, Walker, Camille Chamberlain and Sarah Bickford. Keene finished with five wins on the season.
College men's hockey
* Franklin Pierce 4, Assumption 3 — The Ravens advanced to the title game in the Northeast-10 Conference Championship with a dramatic overtime victory against the Greyhounds at a packed Buffone Rink in Worcester, Mass. At 8:25 of the first overtime, sophomore forward Chris Stevenson buried a shot from the hash marks off a broken play.
The Ravens will travel to take on third-seeded Stonehill in the title game, after the Skyhawks pulled an overtime upset of their own, 4-3 at Saint Michael’s, earlier Saturday. The NE10 final is set for Saturday, March 7, and will be hosted by Stonehill at Warrior Ice Arena in Boston. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. With the victory, FPU improves to 16-11-4, while Assumption sees its season come to an end at 15-9-4.
College track and field
* Keene State junior shines in triple jump — In Springfield, Mass., Ben Musese took a big leap — literally — towards a place in the NCAA Division III Championships by breaking his triple jump mark yet again at the New England Division III Championships at Springfield College on Saturday.
Musese earned All-New England honors by jumping to a second-place finish at 14.57 meters. That marked a .35 meter improvement, and was also the fourth time he's broken the Keene State record in the event. It puts him in solid position to qualify for the NCAA Championships on March 13-14 in Winston-Salem, N.C. The top 20 jumps in the nation will qualify.
Also earning All-New England honors was Brandon Castor, who was seventh in the 400 meter dash in 51.03. Jacob Pearl added a 17th place finish in the 3,000 in 8:57.70.
* In the women's New England meet at Middlebury College, KSC's Shannon Parks and Skyler Gauthier posted top-8 finishes. Parks threw the shot put 11.76 meters to finish eighth, while Gauthier was fourth in the pentathlon with 3,067 points. Lynne Hebert was 16th in the 1,000 in 3:08.64, and Nicole De Almeida was 21st in 1:44.30.
College women's lacrosse
* Wheaton 21, Keene State 9 — At Norton, Mass., the Owls gave up 15 goals in the opening 30 minutes in dropping their season opener Saturday afternoon. Four KSC players scored two goals apiece: Haile Ratajack, Erica Chareth, Ali Daisy and Tess Masci.
College baseball
* Game One: Adelphi 10, Franklin Pierce 1 — Adelphi used three runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth to take down the Ravens.
Franklin Pierce didn’t get on the board until the top of the seventh inning when senior first baseman Jonel Ozuna doubled to right field, moved to third on a groundout and came into score on a wild pitch.
Connor Sahlin started the game for the Ravens and went four innings, giving up seven runs, six of which were earned. Sahlin surrendered four hits, walked three, hit a batter and struck out three. He was credited with the loss.
* Game Two: Adelphi 6, Franklin Pierce 4 — The Ravens scored three of their four runs in the fifth inning, helped by a couple walks, an error and a hit by pitch with the bases loaded. On Friday they open a seven-game trip in Cary, N.C., with a pair of games at the USA Baseball National Training Complex. On Friday, Franklin Pierce will take on Molloy at 11:30 a.m. and West Chester at 3 p.m.