High school boys’ hockey
St. Thomas Aquinas 4, Keene 3 — The Blackbirds lost by a goal for the second straight outing in another tightly contested match between two of the top teams in Division II. Joseph Walsh scored Keene’s first goal on a slapshot, with Ethan Russell and Jerred Tattersall assisting. Tattersall got the next two goals for the Birds, on assists from Ben Brown and Walsh.
However, St. Thomas’ Will Maclean scored two goals and Matt Barnes netted the eventual game-winner. Also, Danny Debutts scored his first varsity goal for the visitors.
Keene falls to 5-2-1 on the season, while St. Thomas improves to 6-3-1. The teams played to a 2-2 tie in Dover earlier in the season.
The Birds will be heading to Dover Saturday, not to play St. Thomas again but to face off against the Green Wave, another top tier Division II squad with a 6-3-0 record. The puck drops at 2 p.m. at the Dover Ice Arena.
High school wrestling
Keene 42, Manchester Central 33 — The Blackbirds evened their dual meet record at 4-4-1 with a road win in Manchester. Highlights included a pin by sophomore Gavin Gruber. Keene’s next dual meet will take place at home next Wednesday against perennial power Timberlane Regional of Plaistow.
High school alpine skiing
Keene boys, girls finish in top three in state jayvee meet — Four Blackbirds finished in the top 11 to lead the girls to a second-place finish at the meet held Wednesday at Pats Peak. They were led by three sophomores, with Jess Aug coming in fourth, Lexa Krutyholowa following in seventh, Maddy Goldberg in eighth and junior Izzy Wright in 11th. Bedford won the event, led by individual winner Ginny Fitzgerald.
The giant slalom race consisted of two runs.
Keene’s boys team had “tremendous” first runs, according to Coach Sean Graves, but two of the four fastest skiers stumbled in the second run. Junior Matt Evans led the way with a fifth-place finish. He was followed closely by freshmen Alex Hoefer in seventh, Dillon Rogers in 16th and Ben Scheffield in 31st. Sophomore Justin Perra was vying for the win after his first run put him only two-tenths of a second off the lead, but he ran into trouble in the second run. Freshman Matt Branand was headed for a top-10 finish before a second run fall took him out of the running.
Still, Graves said he was thrilled with the outing. “We had some fantastic skiing from all of the athletes,” he said.
College men’s basketball
Keene State 67, Castleton University 53 — The Owls got four double-digit scoring efforts, including another double-double from Jeff Hunter, and opened the game on a 10-1 run. The win evens their record at 5-5 in the Little East Conference (7-12 overall). KSC sits in the sixth and final conference tournament playoff spot, but the top seven teams are separated by only two games in the loss column.
Wednesday, KSC never trailed while picking up its second win in three days. It led by as many as 20 points in the first half, before holding off the Spartans in the second. DeVon Beasley scored a team-high 14 points, while Sidi Diallo added 13. Hunter scored the Owls’ first seven points and finished with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting and 11 rebounds, while Jaylen Franklin rounded out the players in double digits with 11 points. James Anozie scored seven points and is now 13 away from reaching 1,000 for his career.
Pace 75, Franklin Pierce 72 — The Ravens were done in by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the Goldstein Fitness Center in Pleasantville, N.Y. Tyrone Cohen Jr. banked home a heave from just inside half court at the buzzer to shock the crimson and grey, who fall to 12-7 on the season, and 7-5 against conference opponents. Pace moved to 14-7 and 6-6 in the NE10.
Senior guard Falu Seck eclipsed 1,000 career points for FPU, one of a quartet of Ravens who reached double figures. He became the 36th member of the program’s 1,000 point club, joining teammate Doyin Fadojutimi, who reached that landmark earlier this season. Seck reached 1,000 in the second half by making a free throw for the milestone; he completed the game with 12 points. Maxwell Zegarowski scored a team-best 16 points off the bench, and Fadojutimi poured in 14 points. Jameson Pierrelus was limited to 11 minutes of action due to foul trouble but still scored 10 points.
FPU led much of the way, including 53-38 with just over 14 minutes left. However, the Setters tied it with a run over the next 5½ minutes. The Ravens next play at the University of New Haven Saturday.
College women’s basketball
Castleton 54, Keene State 36 — Castleton broke away from a halftime deadlock to outscore the Owls 32-14 in the final 20 minutes Wednesday at Spaulding Gymnasium. The Owls did not have a double-figures scorer — shooting 27 percent from the field — and were led by Jordyn Burke’s eight points. Kenzie Bennett added six points. KSC falls to 5-14, 4-6 LEC, while Castleton improves to 11-8, 6-4 LEC. KSC visits Southern Maine Saturday, as the two teams are 4-6 in conference play and fighting for the sixth and final playoff spot.
Franklin Pierce 69, Pace 59 — Sophomore guard Lisa Sulejmani scored a career and game-high 22 points as the Ravens never trailed in Pleasantville, N.Y. Pace (15-6, 8-4 NE10) came into the game ranked sixth in the East; the Ravens moved to 9-10 overall and 3-9 NE10.
Sophomore Izzy Lipinski added 15 points and junior captain Sophia Holmes chipped in with 12 points. Sophomore Rylee Skinner rounded out the Ravens in double digits with 11 points. FPU is back on the road Saturday at the University of New Haven.