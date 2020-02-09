High school boys' hockey
* Keene 9, Winnacunnet 1 — The Blackbirds breezed at Keene ICE Saturday in a Division II matchup against the visitors from the Seacoast to move to 7-2-1 on the season.
Ben Brown (2 goals), Zach Mooers (2), Joseph Walsh (2), Jerred Tattersall, Jonah Murphy and Connor Haas all scored. Assists went to Mooers (2), Brown (2), Peter Kamphius (2), Robbie Nowill (2), Tattersall (2) and Leo Ballaro.
Taylor Panek took the win in net with six saves and Haas's goal was the first of his high school career. Keene next plays at Merrimack (8-3-0) Wednesday at 4 p.m.
High school girls' hockey
* Keene-Fall Mountain 6, Kingswood 1 — The Blackbirds skated to their second win of the season Saturday in a boys-girls hockey double-header at Keene ICE.
Clair Stroshine and Ruby Frithsen scored two goals for Keene. Camille Chamberlain and Nadia Washer also had goals. Adding assists were Nelly Tattersall, Izzy Walz, Abby Pride, Sarah Walker and Sarah Bickford. The Birds (2-8-0) play at Bishop Guertin of Nashua Wednesday at 6 p.m.
High school wrestling
* Keene undefeated in quad dual meet — With the Division I state meet approaching, the Blackbirds (7-5-1) swept a quad dual meet Saturday, including a 38-37 win over Goffstown. Keene also defeated Exeter, 61-18, and Portsmouth, 72-6.
Highlights included victories by senior Joey Wilson, junior Colby Atwood, sophomore Gavin Gruber and sophomore Austin Morris, who all won by pin or technical fall.
College men's hockey
* Franklin Pierce 5, Post 4 — A day after skating to a 2-2 tie against last-place Post at the Sports Center of Connecticut in Shelton, the Ravens were lifted by an overtime goal from senior forward James Morrissey. A third-period goal by senior forward Alex Lester was the 43rd of his career, establishing a program record. With the win, the Ravens improve to 13-9-4 (6-5-3 NE10). Post is 4-17-2 (1-14-1 NE10). FPU is home
Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (5 p.m.) against St. Anselm at the Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass.
College women's hockey
* Franklin Pierce 3, Long Island University 1 — FPU gave up seven goals Friday against LIU (a 7-4 loss), but clamped down Saturday in a win at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena. The Ravens made Long Island pay for early penalty trouble, as a pair of first-period 5-on-3 goals stood as the difference. Senior defenseman Bridgette Prentiss led the charge with a goal and an assist on Senior Day in New England Women’s Hockey Alliance play. FPU is 19-10-0 (11-7-0 NEWHA) and moves into sole possession of second place in the NEWHA standings. LIU falls to 10-17-0 (10-8-0 NEWHA).
College men's track
* Franklin Pierce third in Panther Invitational — In an 11-team meet at Plymouth, Trevor Guay won the 600 meters going away, as he bested the field by four seconds. Also, Hugo Arlabosse took first place in the 3,000 after running an 8:55. FPU placed seven runs in the top nine in that event. The Ravens will be in Boston next weekend for the David Hemery Valentine Invitational, hosted by Boston University.
* The FPU women also placed third, in a field of 14 teams. The 4x200 meter relay team won, while several individuals took second: Nyjah Young-Bey in the 60, Alana Thompson in the 600, Marissa Farago in the 5,000 and Paola Brena in the triple jump
College men's tennis
* Concordia 7, Franklin Pierce 0 — The Ravens, ranked eighth in the East Region by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, lost to the region's top-ranked team Saturday. The most competitive match came at No. 1 doubles, where FPU's Yuval Barak and Preston Gordon lost 6-4. The Ravens (3-5) next play at St. Michael's Feb. 18.