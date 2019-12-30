NASHUA — The Keene High boys’ hockey team won its third holiday tournament title in as many years, downing Hollis-Brookline-Derry 2-0 Saturday afternoon to capture the Conway Cup.
According to Coach Chris McIntosh, injuries left the Blackbirds shorthanded, but they dug deep to blank the Warriors at Conway Arena in Nashua. We “played with a tremendous amount of heart and effort to pull out the win,” McIntosh said.
Joseph Walsh got the scoring started with an assist from Jerred Tattersall. The other Keene goal was scored by Ben Brown, assisted by Ethan Russell and Peter Kamphius. Keene outshot the Warriors 26-13 and goalie Jacob Russell finished with 13 saves and the shutout.
Keene moves to 3-0-2 overall on the year and returns to the ice Saturday against Somersworth-Coe-Brown. Faceoff at Keene ICE is 3:15 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
John Carroll University 116, Keene State 88 — The Keene State College men’s basketball team allowed 18 three pointers in a loss to the Blue Streaks on the second day of the Mose Hole/Wooster Kiwanis Classic/Great Lakes Invitational at Timken Gymnasium on Sunday in Ohio.
The Owls (3-7) also lost Saturday, 93-76, to host Wooster, which is ranked 23rd in Division III.
Senior Ben Olson led KSC against John Carroll with a season high 14 points, connecting on 6-of-8 shots from the field. Junior Miguel Prieto added 12 points and three assists, while classmate DeVon Beasley tossed in 11. Freshman Jeff Hunter grabbed a team high seven rebounds, and Jeric Cichon passed out six of KSC’s 17 assists.
Junior Jackson Sartain led all players with 30 points, making 12 of his 17 attempts from the floor, including six 3-pointers. Senior Jimmy Berger netted 14 points, with fellow senior Connor Fitzgerald adding 13 and sophomore Emmett Chambers chipping in 12. Senior Sean Flannery just missed out on a double-double with nine points and 11 assists.
The Blue Streaks never trailed in the contest, breaking a 2-2 tie with Sartain’s first basket of the game. That kicked off a 14-5 run for the Blue Streaks, who went up 18-9 on Fitzgerald’s jumper at the 14:18 mark.
Against Wooster, Cichon scored 12 points, Nick Redden had 11 and Hunter scored 10. Four of the five Wooster reached double figures, as the Scots rolled out to a 24-5 lead and never trailed.
KSC center James Anozie crept closer to the 1,000 point mark, scoring seven points against John Carroll. The junior needs 106 points to become the 36th player in school history to reach that mark.
KSC returns home Saturday to resume Little East Conference action when the Owls host the University of Southern Maine at 3 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Amherst College 71, Keene State 41 — Ranked sixth nationally, the Mammoths outscored the Owls 45-15 over the middle two quarters en route to the win at the d3hoops.com Classic at the South Point Hotel and Casino on Sunday in Las Vegas. KSC fell to 2-8 and Amherst improved to 6-1.
The Owls got a season-high 14 points from junior Tamra Gonyea, but she was the only KSC player in double figures. Freshmen Hailey Derosia added six points, while fellow frosh Samantha Adamson, Arianna Hebert and Brianna Metellus all had five points. Another freshman, Leah Pelkey, led all players with eight rebounds.
The Mammoths were paced by 18 points from senior Hannah Fox, while freshman Maggie Shipley came off the bench to score 16 points.
Amherst now leads the all-time series 12-2. This was the first meeting between the two schools since 2014. KSC will take on Emmanuel College on Monday at 5 p.m. before returning home Saturday against Southern Maine.