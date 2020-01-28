A host of area athletes — high school and college — met qualifying standards for future track meets over the weekend while others continued the consistency they’ve shown all season. Here’s a wrap:
High school indoor track
Blackbirds score high at meet in Durham — The Keene High School boys and girls had several top performances Sunday at the Open Qualifier Meet Sunday at the University of New Hampshire. Keene athletes competed against a select group of athletes from across the state who all met a qualifying standard in their individual events. No team scores were kept.
Leading the boys’ team were Jake Velazquez, who won the 3,000 meters in 9:11.61. Also, Evan Holland was second in the 55 hurdles in 8.35, Torin Kindopp was second in the 1,000 in 2:39.55 and Sergio Sartini was second in the 600 in 1:29.06. Lucas Sipler placed third in the high jump with a leap of 5-feet-8.
For the girls, Isabelle Fleuette won the 600 in 1:43.40, Abby Martin was second in the 3,000 in 12:10.97, Emily Boswell was second in the shot put in 33-feet-9, and the 4 x 400 team of Hannah Shepard, Ali Hebert, Mia Brown and Fleuette finished third in a time of 4:37.40.
College indoor track
Keene State relay team earns conference honors — The KSC women’s distance medley relay was named the Little East Conference Indoor Track Relay Team of the Week.
The foursome of Nicole De Almeida (Nashua), Chloe Page (Swanzey), Skyler Gauthier (Troy) and Lynne Hebert (West Baldwin, Maine) ran the race in 13:01.69 at the John Thomas Terrier Classic at Boston University last weekend. It is the fastest time in the Little East Conference and the 13th fastest time in all of NCAA Division III.
Also at BU, four more tickets were punched to the New England Division III Championships: Nicole De Almeida, Chloe Page and Skyler Gauthier (500) and Lynne Hebert in the 1,000.
Franklin Pierce junior qualifies for NCAA Championships — Hugo Arlabosse of Marseille, France, punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships for the fourth time in his career, as he hit the NCAA automatic qualifying standard in the 800 meters at the John Thomas Terrier Classic at Boston University Saturday. Arlabosse turned in a time of 1:49.22 to win the event and lock up his spot. The mark ranks as the fastest time in the nation on the season.
Elsewhere at BU for the Ravens, senior Trevor Guay took 13th in the 400 with a run of 48.99 seconds. Sophomore Riley Fenoff competed in a pair of events, placing 65th in the 800 (1:57.33) and 84th in the mile (4:20.49).
Meanwhile, in Middlebury, Vt., Saturday, the Ravens placed sixth out of nine teams at the Middlebury Invitational. Top performances were turned in by Ethan Pezzullo (third) in the 60, Antonio Rua in the 800 (6th), William Rawson in the 5,000 (first) and Jason Reed in the same event (seventh). Sekou Veillard took third in the 60 hurdles.
In field events, Lo Jackson took seventh in the high jump, Aaron Young was third in the pole vault and Croix Albee sixth in the shot put.
Raven women sixth at Middlebury Invitational — The distance runners paced FPU in the nine-team meet. Victoria Van Houten, Nadia Cathcart, Alena Masterson, Alana Thompson and Julia Cormier all had solid outings.
Field events were led by Olivia Mabbett, Stephanie Phoenix, Julieth Nwosu, Katey Comstock, Samantha DeSouza and Becca Olsen.
High school girls’ wrestling
Gruber shines at Philips Academy tourney — The Blackbirds’ female wrestlers competed at the Philips Academy Girls’ Wrestling Tournament over the weekend, and sophomore Tierney Gruber had a huge outing. She took first place and pinned all of her opponents in the meet. Also, freshman Zoey Waters had an impressive performance in finishing third.
College women’s hockey
Saint Michael’s 2, Franklin Pierce 1 — The Ravens piled up 41 shots on goal but could only beat goalie Vika Simons one time Saturday at the Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass. Bridgette Prentiss scored FPU’s only goal on a power play. The Ravens are 16-7-0, 9-4-0 in conference play. They host Saint Anselm tonight at the Ritchie Arena at 8.