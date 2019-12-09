Men’s college basketball
Keene State 50, UMass-Boston 45, OT — On the final Saturday of the semester, with a three-week layoff ahead, the Owls clawed their way to an overtime win at Spaulding Gymnasium. Though just 3-5 overall heading into the holiday break, they are 2-0 in the Little East Conference and have won two in a row. The Beacons (5-2, 1-1) lost for only the second time this season.
It was a grind from start to finish, as KSC rallied from a 36-31 deficit in the final 5:08 of regulation to force overtime and then scored seven of the 10 points in the extra session. Freshman Nick Redden was a key factor, as he scored eight of his 10 points after halftime, making 3-of-5 shots (2-of-4 from the arc.) He also grabbed five rebounds, including a key offensive board that helped ice the game with 15 seconds left in overtime.
Ben Olson added seven points, four rebounds, four blocks and two steals, and Sidi Diallo finished with seven points, four rebounds and four steals. Thirty of KSC’s 50 points came from its bench. The 50 points are the fewest the Owls have scored in a victory in program history, based on available data.
The game was tied 43-43 after regulation, as both teams had chances to win it before OT. KSC’s Nyzair Rountree kicked off the extra session with a jumper after KSC won the tip, and he scored again to help provide a 47-44 edge with 3:15 remaining. That proved to be enough, as UMass-Boston was held without a field goal and turned the ball over four times in overtime, compared to no miscues for the Owls.
KSC is off until Saturday, Dec. 28, when it takes part in the Great Lakes Invitational at The College of Wooster in Ohio, taking on the host team in the opener.
Franklin Pierce 94, Bentley 90 — It was a back-and-forth affair featuring 13 lead changes and 10 ties but FPU outlasted Bentley University at The Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon. Senior guard Doyin Fadojutimi led a quartet of Ravens in double figures with a game-high 33 points. The Ravens improve to 4-3 (2-2 NE10) while the Falcons fall to 7-2 (2-1 NE10).
Fadojutimi added three steals, a block, and 10 rebounds to finish with his first double-double of the season and third of his career. He shot a robust 63 percent from the field and connected on 6-of-9 from three-point range. Isaiah Moore (14 points), Falu Seck (13) and Sean Fasoyiro (12) also finished in double figures. Chris Hudson carried the Falcons with 27 points.
The Ravens return home to face Cheyney University Saturday in a non-conference matchup at 3:30 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Keene State 66, UMass-Boston 49 — Jordyn Burke and Lilly Shlimon combined to score 34 points as KSC trailed for just nine seconds and led by as many as 19 Saturday afternoon at Spaulding Gymnasium in handing the visiting Beacons their first loss of the season. It boosted KSC’s record to 2-7, 1-1 in the Little East Conference.
Burke finished with a game-high 18 points on 6-of-9 from the floor while adding five rebounds, two steals and a block. Shlimon also shined, making 4-of-6 triples on her way to scoring 16 points. She added four rebounds and two assists. Hailey Derosia chipped in with eight points, a season-best seven assists, two steals and one block.
KSC is off for the holidays before taking on Amherst College, the nation’s top-ranked team, in the D3Hoops Classic on Sunday, Dec. 29, in Las Vegas.
Bentley 79, Franklin Pierce 60 — Despite strong performances by the duo of Sophia Holmes and Izzy Lipinski, the Ravens (3-5, 0-4 NE10) fell to Division II power Bentley University Saturday at the FPU Fieldhouse. Holmes scored 15 points, while Lipinski added 14 points and six rebounds in the Northeast-10 Conference affair. The third quarter would be the breaking point, as the Falcons outscored FPU 25-12 to take control of the game.
Conant High graduate Maddy Springfield, a Jaffrey native likely playing her final collegiate game in Rindge, scored 3 points in 21 minutes of play off the bench.
The Ravens return to the court Saturday when they host Cheyney in a non-conference contest at 1:30 p.m.
Men’s ice hockey
Franklin Pierce 5, St. Anselm 3 — The streaking Ravens ran their winning streak to seven straight Saturday at Sullivan Arena in Manchester.
Senior captain Alex Lester recorded a four-point afternoon and goalie Ian Wallace made 28 saves. FPU (8-2-1, 3-1-0 Northeast-10) is unbeaten in its last nine games, while the Hawks fell to 7-5-1, 4-2-1 in the NE10. Lester snapped a 3-3 tie with a goal 52 seconds into the third period, giving FPU the lead for good. Senior Matthew Toombs later scored an insurance goal.
The Ravens will look to continue their unbeaten streak in the semester finale, as they host Nichols in a non-conference battle Saturday. Puck drop at the Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass., is 1 p.m.
College women’s ice hockey
Long Island University 7, Franklin Pierce 3 — At East Meadow, N.Y., the Ravens had a 31-23 advantage in shots but struggled to keep pucks out of their net in falling to 11-4-0 on the season. Bridgette Prentiss, Ava Kison and Nicole Amato scored for FPU, which trailed 6-0 at one point. On Friday they take on Dartmouth College at 6 p.m. at Thompson Arena in Hanover.
College swimming
Owls wrap up weekend with wins at MIT — JT Barth, Madison Pechulis and Jaelin Jang all posted wins as the Keene State College swim and dive teams wrapped up competition at the MIT Invitational at Zesiger Pool in Cambridge, Mass., Sunday. On the women’s side, Pechulis won the B final of the 200 breaststroke in 2:30.60, while Jang won the C final of the 200 IM in 2:16.85. KSC finished seventh, totaling 213 points.
On the men’s side, Barth won the B final of the 200 breaststroke, in 2:11.13. The Owls scored 344 points to place fifth.
College track
Franklin Pierce triumphs in six-team meet — The men’s and women’s track and field teams won the Plymouth State University Winter Classic Saturday. Coach Zach Emerson now has 20 career meet wins to his name.