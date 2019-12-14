High school boys’ basketball
Monadnock 77, Mascoma Valley 60 — The Huskies got off to a rollicking start with an solid season-opening win on their home court in Swanzey Center Friday night. Jake Kidney led the way with 29 points, and Coach Jim Hill said his all-around play was as impressive as his stat line.
Connor Branon added 18 points for Monadnock and Nate Doyle scored 13. Kevin Putnam chipped in with 9 points, and was credited by Hill for his game-long unselfish play. And Lucas Smith took a charge in the third quarter that ignited a Monadnock run that blew the game open, the coach said. The Huskies led at all three quarter stops — 17-9, 39-30 and 64-42.
High school swimming
Keene high hosts four-team meet — The swim season began in earnest Friday night, with the Keene High boys and girls teams downing Monadnock Regional and Conant High, but losing to Bedford.
Monadnock’s boys and girls have only five swimmers but lost a close contest to Conant.
Standout swims on the night included:
The Blackbird 200-medley relay team took first place in 2:06.07. It consisted of Allie Stewart, Kaitlyn Callahan, Lily Brown and Anna Hennigan.
Monadnock’s Emma Manlove barely got touched out in a taut 200-freestyle, but won the 500-free with a time of 5:39.53. Hennigan of Keene placed first in the 100-breaststroke with a time of 1:18.62.
Andrew Prah of Keene came in second in the 50-free and 100-breast with times of 25.91 and 1:16.28 respectively. Logan Phillips of Keene got second in the 100-free in 58.53.
College women’s ice hockey
Dartmouth 2, Franklin Pierce 1 — Taking on an ECAC hockey team for the first time ever, the Ravens struggled to generate offense at Thompson Arena in Hanover. However, they held their own defensively and were in the game until the end. Freshman forward Becca Kniss scored for FPU in the third period, but FPU was held to 16 shots on the night. Freshman forward CC Bowlby and junior defenseman Katerina Dajia potted second-period goals for the Big Green.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 11-5-0, while Dartmouth improves to 4-7-2. Goalie Emme Ostrander stopped 29 of Dartmouth’s 31 shots.