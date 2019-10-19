Football
Monadnock 18, Laconia 10 — The Huskies (5-2) had their best defensive performance, in terms of points allowed, in five games, besting the Sachems (3-4) for their third straight win.
A five-yard run by Lincoln Blodgett gave Monadnock its only score of the first half, and Laconia took a 7-6 lead into halftime. The Sachems scored a field goal on their first drive of the second half, but the Huskies responded with two unanswered touchdowns: a 30-yard run by Jackson Lepisto in the third quarter, and a 10-yard run by Victor Lotito in the fourth.
Zion Carroll had an interception as part of a big night by the secondary, according to Coach Ryan Avery. Laconia drove down to the Monadnock 20 with a minute left, but Lotito and Joey Drew came up with some big sacks to halt the Sachems’ last efforts.
Pelham 51, ConVal 6 — The Cougars (1-6) scored their first points in four games, but they couldn’t keep up with the Pythons (5-2).
Boys’ soccer
Keene 8, Spaulding 0 — The Blackbirds (7-4-2) had their highest-scoring game of the season in a blowout over the Red Raiders (0-11).
Trevor Fay recorded a hat trick, while Aiden Fauth had one goal and three assists. Graham Swiger, Silas Morrison, Devin McLaughlin and Ewan Marshall each scored a goal as well.
Keene hosts Pinkerton Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
ConVal 4, Kearsarge 2 — ConVal (12-0-1) fell behind 2-0 in the first 15 minutes, but came back to beat Kearsarge (6-7-2).
Colby Knight recorded a goal and two assists for ConVal, while Finn Wegmueller tallied a goal and an assist. Casey Jordan and Taylor Burgess each scored a goal, and Trevor Faber had an assist.
ConVal hosts Milford Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Gorham 3, Hinsdale 1 — Greg Howard scored the Pacers’ (6-8) lone goal, as they lost their regular season finale to the Huskies (6-8-2). Howard was assisted by Arth Patel.
Girls’ soccer
Hillsboro-Deering 4, Conant 1 — Jillian Patria scored the Orioles’ (2-10-1) lone goal in a loss to the Hillcats (6-7).
Conant plays at Trinity Monday at 4 p.m.
Gorham 6, Hinsdale 1 — Delaney Wilcox tallied the Pacers’ (3-8-2) lone score as they lost their regular season finale to the Huskies (8-7-1).
Field hockey
Conant 4, ConVal 0 — The Orioles (8-6) blanked the Cougars (4-10) in both teams’ regular season finale. With this win, Conant clinched its first winning season in a long time.
Elizabeth Gonyea led the Orioles with two goals and two assists, while Teagan Kirby scored two goals and Chelsea Dupuis tallied an assist. Tessa Spingola made 17 saves for her fourth shutout win.
College field hockey
Franklin Pierce 1, Southern Connecticut State 0 — Madison Gagnon scored the lone goal in the 13th minute off an assist from Christine Jarowicz, helping the Ravens (7-7, 6-4 NE10) beat the Owls (1-12, 1-9) for their third straight win.
Olivia Barnes made two saves for her second straight shutout win.
Franklin Pierce plays at Saint Michael’s Tuesday at 3 p.m.
College volleyball
New Haven 3, Franklin Pierce 1 — The Chargers (11-6, 4-1 NE10) beat the Ravens (7-9, 1-4), 21-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-23.
Abigail Garnhart tallied 12 kills, while Tessa Brandt had 11 kills and six digs. Mary Pease recorded 38 assists and five kills, while Ellie Ivanova had 23 digs and five assists and Jocelyn Moody finished with 10 digs and two service aces.
Franklin Pierce plays at American International Tuesday at 7 p.m.