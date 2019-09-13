Boys’ soccer
Hinsdale 4, Mount Royal 1 — Greg Howard recorded a hat trick to lead the Pacers (2-2) past the Knights (0-4-1).
Jason Cowan tallied a goal and an assist, and Aidan Davis had two assists.
Hinsdale hosts Concord Christian Saturday at 3 p.m.
Trinity 1, Conant 0 — Orioles (0-3) Coach Dan Bemis was pleased with his team limiting the Pioneers (4-0) after losing to them 6-0 last year.
Garrett Sommero recorded 12 saves for Conant.
The Orioles play at Mascenic Saturday at 1 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Hinsdale 2, Mount Royal 1 — Kleay Steever and Kristin Davis each scored a goal to get the Pacers (2-2) past the Knights (0-4).
Hinsdale hosts Concord Christian Saturday at 1 p.m.
Milford 5, ConVal 1 — Grace Shippee scored the Cougars’ (3-1) lone goal against the Spartans (4-0), with Nikki Bell providing the assist.
ConVal plays at Pembroke Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Field hockey
Stevens 1, ConVal 0 (OT) — Mackenzie Anderson recorded seven saves for the Cougars (1-3), but the Cardinals (2-1) edged them in overtime.
ConVal plays at Bishop Brady Monday at 4 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Mercy 2, Franklin Pierce 1 — Stefan Lohberger scored the Ravens’ (2-1) lone goal in the 90th minute off an assist from Yannik Felber, but it wasn’t enough to come back against the No. 16-ranked Mavericks (2-0-1) at Mercy Field in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.
Jadel Poon-Lewis tallied one save and allowed one goal for Franklin Pierce in the game’s first 61:18, while Clay Thomas had two saves in the final 28:42 but wound up with the loss after giving up Mercy’s second goal.
The Ravens play at Queens (N.Y.) Tuesday at 4 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Westminster (Utah) 1, Franklin Pierce 0 — A 19th-minute goal by Sarah Reiber got the Griffins (2-0-1) an upset win over the No. 19-ranked Ravens (1-1).
Ithaisa Viñoly recorded three saves but also allowed the game’s only goal. Casey Kane made six saves in the second half. Franklin Pierce hosts Southern Connecticut State Saturday at 7 p.m.