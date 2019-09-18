Boys’ soccer
Fall Mountain 4, Newport 0 — Eli Gould scored all four goals to lead the Wildcats (3-3) past the Tigers (0-5-1).
Eryll Brennan assisted on two of those goals, and Brengan Reagan assisted on one. Brayden Ring finished with three saves.
Fall Mountain plays at Hillsboro-Deering Friday at 4 p.m.
Hanover 4, Keene 0 — The Blackbirds (3-1-1) failed to score for the second game in a row and suffered their first loss of the season against the Marauders (4-1).
Keene hosts Concord Thursday at 4 p.m.
Boys’ cross country
Keene 15, Bishop Guertin 50, Merrimack 85 — The Blackbirds took each of the top eight spots at a three-team meet at the Mine Falls course in Nashua.
Crossing the line first for Keene was Jonathan Hills (17:28.93), followed by Silas Johnson (17:32.82), Sergio Sartini (17:36.78), Nico Ramirez (17:45.35), Jake Velazquez (17:45.72), Fitsum Visser (17:53.25), Torin Kindopp (17:53.65) and Dean Truesdell (18:33.44).
The Birds run in the Amherst Invitational at Hampshire College Saturday.
College men’s soccer
Franklin Pierce 1, Queens (N.Y.) 1 — Carlos Ferrando Felis scored the Ravens’ (2-1-1) lone goal in the first minute, off an assist from Stefan Lohberger. An 84th-minute goal by the Knights’ (2-2-1) Adrian Garcia tied the score.
Clay Thomas finished with two saves for Franklin Pierce.
Franklin Pierce plays at Southern N.H. Saturday at 7 p.m.
College field hockey
Keene State 3, Colby-Sawyer 0 — Nina Bruno led the Owls (3-3) past the Chargers (2-4) with two goals and one assist.
Ally McCall tallied one goal and one assist, while Kayla Klein added one assist. Rachel Loseby finished with five saves in the shutout win.
Keene State plays at Trinity (Conn.) Thursday at 6 p.m.
College volleyball
Keene State 3, Emmanuel (Mass.) 0 — The Owls (10-2) notched their sixth straight win, beating the Saints (4-3), 25-15, 25-21, 25-14.
Ali McLoughlin led Keene State with 16 kills and five digs, while Megan Palmer tallied seven kills, three aces and 22 digs. Bailey Wilson recorded 31 assists and three digs, and Olivia Mathieu finished with 24 digs.
The Owls play at Wellesley Thursday at 7 p.m.