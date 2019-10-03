Boys’ soccer
Fall Mountain 3, Newport 1 — Eli Gould led the Wildcats (5-6) to victory against the Tigers (1-8-1), recording two goals and one assist.
Eryll Brennan tallied one goal and one assist, while Cody Ransom added an assist. Brayden Ring finished with one save.
Fall Mountain plays Tuesday at Trinity at 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Fall Mountain 3, Mascoma Valley 1 — The Wildcats (4-4) won their homecoming match over the Royals (6-2), 25-22, 25-18, 17-25, 25-19.
Sarah Schadler led the way with 26 service points, 10 aces, five kills and five blocks, while Mary Ronning had four points, nine kills and 10 blocks. Maddy Manning recorded eight points, three aces, four assists and three blocks, while Rachel Watson added seven points, four assists and eight digs, and Amanda Hodgkins finished with four points, four kills and a block.
Fall Mountain plays at Trinity today at 6:30 p.m.
Laconia 3, ConVal 1 — The Cougars (0-10) won a close first set, 26-24, but the Sachems (4-6) swept the rest of the way, 25-14, 25-21, 25-15.
Molly Cole led ConVal with seven kills and three blocks, while Isis Battaglia tallied six kills and two assists and Lillian James had five kills, two serving aces and 20 digs. Haley Davis tallied 10 digs, while Kendall Sullivan put up five kills and two aces and Anna Chisholm finished with five digs and five assists.
The Cougars host Souhegan Friday at 5:45 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Keene State 3, Castleton 1 — The Owls (8-2, 2-0 LEC) rode three first-half goals to the win over the Spartans (3-7, 1-2).
Emmanuel Smith tallied one goal and one assist, while Henry Cummings and Josue Assantha each scored one goal and L.J. Luster added one assist. Anthony Pasciuto recorded four saves.
Keene State plays at Western Connecticut State Saturday at 1 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Salve Regina 2, Keene State 1 — Maggie Vogt scored a goal, but the Owls (3-6) suffered their third straight loss to the Seahawks (7-4-1).
Keene State hosts Western Connecticut State Saturday at 2 p.m.
Saint Rose 3, Franklin Pierce 0 — The Ravens (3-4-1, 2-3 NE10) suffered their second shutout of the season at the hands of the No. 10 Golden Knights (7-0-1, 4-0-1).
Franklin Pierce hosts Bentley Saturday at 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Golf
Sanborn 61, ConVal 41, Kearsarge 36, Monadnock 17 — Brady Proctor led the Cougars to a second-place finish in the final match of the season. Proctor tallied a season-best 15 points, while Riley Momenee also recorded a season-best with 10.
ConVal finishes 6-24, but Coach Michael Young said he was pleased with the players’ improvement in their second season of varsity golf.