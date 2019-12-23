Franklin Pierce splits pair of games in New Jersey — Senior guard Doyin Fadojutimi scored a game-high 31 points as the Ravens ended their non-conference schedule and 2019 slate with an 84-74 victory over Felician University Sunday afternoon at the Job Gymnasium. On Saturday FPU had its three-game winning streak stopped in a 78-68 defeat to host Bloomfield on opening day of the CACC/NE10 Crossover Classic.
With Sunday’s win, the Ravens improve to 7-4 overall. The victory was the 299th in head coach David Chadbourne’s 21-year career on the men’s sideline. He will go for win 300 when the Ravens hit the court again Jan. 4 at home against St. Michael’s at 3:30 p.m.
Fadojutimi was on fire Sunday, shooting 12-of-16 from the field, including 6-of-9 from the 3-point line. He also corralled seven rebounds and blocked a personal-best six shots. It was his third game this year scoring more than 30 points. Fellow team captain Falu Seck was the only other starter in double-figures with 16 markers and he buried four triples. Sean Fasoyiro added 12 points in 24 minutes off the bench with a team-high tying seven rebounds.
Against Bloomfield, Fadojutimi scored 18 points and freshman forward Antonio Chandler came off the bench to score a career-high 11 points on 5-for- shooting. The game was close throughout, but Bloomfield went on a 7-0 with under for minutes to go to extend a 63-60 lead to 70-60.
High school indoor track
Keene High girls second in meet at Dartmouth — The Blackbirds placed second Sunday out of 14 teams at the Leverone Fieldhouse. Leading the way for Keene were two winning relay teams and a winning shot putter. The 4x400 relay featured Isabelle Fleuette, Hannah Shepard, Mia Brown and Mikayla Randall. They won in 4:24.04. The 4x200 relay was won by Kamille Atkins, Mikayla Randall, Marie Prock and Claire O’Connor. They posted a time of 1:56.23. Emily Boswell won the shot put in a toss of 32’2”.
The boys team finished fourth out of 14 teams and were led by sophomore standout Torin Kindopp (1st in the 1,000 meters), senior captain Nico Ramirez (2nd in the 600) and senior captain Evan Holland (5th in the 55 hurdles). Ramirez and Kindopp combined with Sergio Sartini and Rahul Chalumuri to win the 4x400 in a league-leading time of 3:41.77.
Keene’s next meet is Friday, back at Dartmouth College.
High school wrestling
Several Keene wrestlers shine at Hollis meet — A handful of local wrestlers turned in outstanding performances Saturday at the annual Nor-Easter tournament at Hollis-Brookline High School. Senior Joey Wilson had a superb day, not only winning his weight class but also capturing the tournament’s outstanding wrestler award.
Austin Morris, a sophomore, took second in his division, while senior Cooper Knowles and freshman Jason Canavan came home with fourth-place finishers.