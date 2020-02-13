Franklin Pierce 85, Stonehill 79 — It was a special night at The Fieldhouse in Rindge, as Ravens’ senior captain Doyin Fadojutimi scored a career-high 41 points against Northeast-10 Conference opponent Stonehill College Wednesday night. The Ravens, who received votes in the final edition of the D2SIDA Men’s Basketball East Region media poll, improve to 14-8, 9-6 in the NE10. They are 9-1 at the Fieldhouse. Stonehill, ranked eighth in the East, slides to 14-10, 10-6 NE10.
Fadojutimi was 14-of-19 from the field, and 9-of-13 from behind the 3-point line. The nine 3-point connections tied the program record for most in a game, which was set by Shanendon Cartwright in 1997 against the University of Bridgeport. Fadojutimi had been stuck in an 8-of-45 rut over his last eight games.
Junior guard Sean Fasoyiro and sophomore forward Maxwell Zegarowski joined Fadojutimi in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively, off the bench. The Raven bench outscored the Skyhawks 33-10 and it was much-needed as the four other Raven starters combined for 11 points on 3-of-23 shooting. FPU drilled 16 3-pointers in the game. Will Moreton scored 26 points for Stonehill.
After trailing by eight points early, FPU went on a 17-3 surge to take a 41-32 halftime lead. Its largest lead was 55-41 and though the Skyhawks closed it to three with 47 seconds left, Fadojutimi iced the game sinking a step-back three from the top of the point.
The Ravens next play at St. Michael’s (7-15, 4-11 NE10) Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
UMass-Dartmouth 77, Keene State 66 — The Owls led 54-48 with less than 10 minutes to go, but surrendered the next 17 points in falling to the Corsairs at the Tripp Athletic Center in Dartmouth, Mass. The Owls dropped to 6-7 in the Little East Conference, 8-14 overall. UMD improved to 9-4 and 14-8.
The Owls recovered from a slow start to lead by nine points in the opening half, five at halftime and six with 10 minutes left in regulation before UMD went on its 17-0 run. Jaylen Franklin finished with 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor, including 4-of-6 from the 3-point line. James Anozie also scored 19 points, while DeVon Beasley contributed 13 and Jeff Hunter had 10.
The first matchup between the two teams played out in similar fashion, as KSC led 43-31 with 18:19 to go, only to be outscored 28-6 over the next seven minutes in an eventual 80-77 loss. The Owls continue to hold on to the sixth and final Little East Conference playoff spot after Eastern Connecticut State University’s (5-8 LEC) identical 77-66 loss at Rhode Island College. They host RIC Saturday at 3 p.m. at Spaulding Gymnasium. The Cheshire Cats jump rope team will perform at halftime of both the men’s and women’s games Saturday.
College women’s basketball
UMass-Dartmouth 69, Keene State 51 — The Owls erased an 11-point deficit in the second quarter, but surrendered a 15-2 run that turned a 30-30 into a double digit lead for UMD at Dartmouth, Mass. KSC falls to 6-7 in the LEC, 7-15 overall; UMD is 8-5 and 13-9.
KSC received a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double from senior Kenzie Bennett and a season-best 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting from freshman Arianna Hebert. However, it shot 3-for-18 in the third quarter to seal its fate. The Owls’ lead for the final playoff spot is now a game and a half following Southern Maine’s 68-46 home win over Plymouth State University. KSC is home Saturday against RIC at 1 p.m.
Stonehill 64, Franklin Pierce 57 — Izzy Lipinski tallied her seventh double-double of the year with a game-high 20 points and team-best 10 rebounds, but the Ravens couldn’t overcome perennial power Stonehill at The Fieldhouse. The Skyhawks, ranked third in the D2SIDA Women’s Basketball East Region media poll, improved to 17-5 overall and 13-3 in the NE10. The Ravens are 9-13 and 3-12 in conference play.
Lipinski’s double-double was the 13th of her collegiate career. Classmates Rylee Skinner and Emma Carter joined Lipinski in double figures with 10 points each. The Ravens play at St. Michael’s Saturday at 1 p.m.
High school boys’ hockey
Keene 3, Merrimack 3 — Trailing by two goals at Merrimack, the Blackbirds rallied for the tie in a showdown of upper echelon teams in Division II. The Birds almost won it in overtime, twice hitting the crossbar.
Zach Mooers scored Keene’s first goal on a beautiful tic-tac-toe play from Ben Brown and Peter Kamphius. Jerred Tattersall scored a huge shorthanded goal with 30 seconds left in the second to bring Keene within one. Tattersall also scored the tying goal in the third period, assisted by Robbie Nowill and Joseph Walsh on a power play.
Jacob Russell once again played outstanding in goal, saving 28 shots in some big moments. Keene is 7-2-2 while Merrimack checks in at 8-3-2.
High school girls’ hockey
Bishop Guertin 8, Keene 2 — In Nashua, Camille Chamberlain and Claire Stroshine scored the Keene goals, while Nelly Tattersall had an assist. Maddie Ladzinski had 20 saves in net despite the loss. The Blackbirds fall to 3-9 on the season.
High school wrestling
Keene 39, Alvirne 36 — In Hudson, senior Joey Wilson and sophomore Austin Morris continued their seasons of excellence with first-round pins as the Blackbirds improved their dual meet record to 8-5-1. They will take on Bedford, Campbell and Nashua South in a quad-team meet Saturday in Litchfield.