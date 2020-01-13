Franklin Pierce University continued its surge up the Northeast-10 standings in men’s basketball, while Keene State College couldn’t find the range in a full weekend of local college basketball.
Also, the FPU men’s and women’s track teams returned from winter break by winning a meet at Middlebury College. In high school action, a pair of Keene High wrestlers continued their strong showings this season with individual titles in a multi-team meet at Winnisquam High.
Men’s college basketball
Franklin Pierce 70, AIC 56 — For the second consecutive game, senior guard Doyin Fadojutimi was a rebound shy of a double-double as he scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed a contest-best nine rebounds in the Ravens fourth straight win Saturday afternoon in Springfield, Mass. With the win, the Ravens improve to 10-4, 5-2 Northeast-10 while the Yellow Jackets slip to 5-11, 1-4 NE10.
Fadojutimi shot 8 of 16 from the field and came up with two steals and blocked one shot. He was joined in double figures by classmate Falu Seck (12 points) and freshman Sean Bresnan (12 points). Seck also had a game-high six assists and five rebounds. Bresnan scored all 12 of his points in the second half. Sophomore forward Maxwell Zegarowski tallied seven points and four rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.
FPU raced out to a 22-11 lead and led 32-20 at halftime. Its road swing continues Tuesday at LeMoyne College in Syracuse, N.Y.
R.I. College 76, Keene State 60 — Shion Darby, Keyshaun Jacobs and Benjamin Vezele combined to score 72 of RIC’s 76 points as the Anchormen ran past the cold-shooting Owls at The Murray Center in Providence. The Owls fell to 4-2 in league play and 5-9 overall, while the Anchormen improved to 5-1 and 12-3.
The Owls had just one player reach double figures — freshman Jeff Hunter with 13 points and 10 rebounds — and never led in their second straight loss and fourth in the past six games. KSC shot only 23-for-71 from the field (32 percent), including 7-for-34 in the first half, and trailed 43-23 at the break. They return home Wednesday to host UMass-Dartmouth in an earlier-than-usual 6 p.m. start at Spaulding Gymnasium.
Women’s college basketball
R.I. College 72, Keene State 38 — The Anchorwomen scored 39 consecutive points after trailing by six in the first quarter Saturday afternoon in Little East Conference action at The Murray Center in Providence. The Owls dropped to 2-4 in the LEC and 3-12 overall, while first-place RIC improved to 6-0 and 13-1. Lilly Shlimon led KSC with 14 points. The Owls are home Wednesday against UMass-Dartmouth with an early starting time of 4 p.m.
AIC 63, Franklin Pierce 58 — At Butova Gymnasium in Springfield, Mass., sophomore forward Izzy Lipinski notched her third double-double of the season and ninth of her collegiate career with a team-high 18 points and game-best 10 rebounds. The Ravens almost overcame a double-digit, second-half deficit, but couldn’t get past the Yellow Jackets and remain winless in the Northeast-10. They are 6-8 overall and play at LeMoyne College Tuesday.
College indoor track
Franklin Pierce men, women win Middlebury Winter Classic — Junior Hugo Arlabosse won three individual events and added a relay victory for good measure Saturday, as he led the Ravens men’s track and field team to a meet victory. The Ravens chalked up 147.5 points to take first place at the six-team meet by beating out second-place Plymouth State (129 points) and third-place Plattsburgh State (124.5 points).
“Hugo had an epic day in winning four events, showing he’s in fine form to run in the 800 meters at the University of Washington next week,” Coach Zach Emerson said. “He has been accepted into the elite section of the event, and he’ll have his eye on a return trip to nationals.”
The Ravens also got first-place finishes from Trevor Guay in the 500 (1:08.28) and Riley Fenoff in the 3,000 (9:03.77).
In the women’s meet, sophomore Paola Brena, ranked first in the nation in the high jump, won by clearing 1.76 meters. The Ravens chalked up 143 points to edge out second-place Middlebury (135 points) and third-place Plattsburgh State (132 points). Also, freshman Nyjah Young-Bey took first place in the 60 (8.0) and first in the 200 (25.71).
The Ravens will be back in action Saturday in the Bates Invitational at Lewiston, Maine.
High school wrestling
Two Keene High wrestlers win titles — Senior Joey Wilson and sophomore Austin Morris notched individual titles Saturday, helping lead the Blackbirds to a fourth-place finish in the Winnisquam Winter Tournament.
Also placing for the Blackbirds were senior Cooper Knowles (2nd), junior Colby Atwood (4th), sophomore Jacob Hutchins (5th), junior Riley Stetson (6th) and freshman Jake Hebert (6th).
High school girls’ hockey
Concord 6, Keene-Fall Mountain 0 — The Blackbirds got strong performances from Molly Raffensberger, Izzy Walz and Camille Chamberlain in a loss to the Crimson Tide Saturday at Everett Arena in Concord