Victories are piling up for the Franklin Pierce University men's basketball team as it makes its way up the Northeast-10 Conference standings.
The Ravens posted their eighth win in 10 games at the FPU Fieldhouse in Rindge Friday night with junior guard Junior guard Sean Fasoyiro having one of his best nights of the season. Meanwhile, the FPU women made it a double-header sweep.
College men's basketball
* Franklin Pierce 83, Saint Rose 65 — The Ravens exploited advantages in the paint and off the bench in picking up their eighth win in their last 10 games. They improved to 11-5, 6-3 in the NE10, while the Golden Knights fell to 4-14, 1-8 NE10.
In his fourth start of the season, Sean Fasoyiro scored 11 points with a team-high nine rebounds and drew five fouls. Team captain Doyin Fadojutimi manufactured his eighth 20-plus point contest with a game-high 24 points, seven rebounds, a game-best five steals and a perfect 7-of-7 performance from the free-throw line. Isaiah Moore was the third Raven starter in double-figures with 11 points and a game-high four assists. dimes. Maxwell Zegarowski came off the bench to score 13 points.
As a team, FPU went 19-for-19 from the free-throw line.
The Ravens remain at home Wednesday, when they host Southern Connecticut State University (8-6, 4-4 NE10) for a conference clash at 7:30 p.m.
College women's basketball
* Franklin Pierce 70, Saint Rose 56 — Sophomore forward Izzy Lipinski produced a career-high and game-best 28 points as the Ravens rolled to their first NE10 victory of the year. They moved to 7-9 overall and snapped a four-game skid, while the Golden Knights fall to 8-8 (2-7 NE10).
Lipinski was a force in the low post, shooting 14-of-16 from the field, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out a game-high six assists. It was her third game scoring more than 20 points, and her sixth straight in double digits. Junior guard Sophia Holmes joined Lipinski in double figures with 12 points, and sophomore guard Lisa Sulejmani had 11.
FPU set the pace with a 15-0 run in the first quarter. The Ravens next host Southern Connecticut State University Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
College men's hockey
* Saint Michael's 6, Franklin Pierce 5 — At South Burlington, Vt., Friday night, the hosts scored 3:22 into overtime to down the Ravens in a high-scoring affair. With the loss, Franklin Pierce drops to 10-6-1 (4-2-0 NE10), while Saint Michael’s improves to 9-6-1 (5-3-0 NE10). James Morrissey (2 goals), Anthony Nikolopoulos (2 goals) and Mark Indelicato scored for FPU, which surrendered a two-goal lead in the third period.
High school girls' basketball
* Gilford 40, Monadnock 33 — In a hard-fought game from start to finish, the Huskies lost on the road to the 7-1 Golden Eagles. Monadnock was led in scoring by Grace Furze with 13 points and Breann Lawrence with 11. The Huskies are 4-4.
High school swimming
* Keene, Monadnock fast in the pool — Keene High and Monadnock Regional High hosted a nine-team swim meet Friday night at Keene State College, and several local swimmers turned in outstanding efforts.
The Keene girls and boys 200-yard medley relay teams placed second behind Nashua South. The girls relay consisted of Allie Stewart, Kaitlyn Callahan, Lily Brown and Sofia Shatura. The boys relay consisted of Braden Scott, Andrew Prah, Logan Phillips and Elliot Murray. Times were 2:07.78 and 2:01.56, respectively.
Anna Hennigan of Keene won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:12.77, and the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:15.82.
Emma Manlove of Monadnock won the 50 freestyle in 26.76 seconds.
Logan Phillips had some standout swims for the Blackbirds. He placed third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.75, and second in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:02.72.
The Monadnock girls who rounded out the night with a fast relay, placing second to Nashua South in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:54.09. Swimmers were Jenna Condap, Alexis Eccleston, MKay Farkas and Emma Manlove.
The final home meet of the season will be Friday at 6 p.m. at the KSC pool.