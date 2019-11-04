Men's college soccer
Franklin Pierce 4, Adelphi 1 — Junior forward Yannik Felber provided the No. 22 nationally-ranked Ravens with two goals and an assist as they upset the the second-ranked team in the country Saturday on Senior Night at Sodexo Field. With the win, the Ravens improve to 11-3-1, overall and 9-2-0 in league play. FPU also pulled within one point (27) of the previously unbeaten Panthers (14-1-1, 9-1-1 NE10) for the top spot in the conference standings.
Felber scored his third and fourth goals of the season in the match. His first goal was the game-winner in the 38th minute while his last marker came late in the 87th minute. FPU’s stout defensive back line held the explosive Adelphi offense who leads the league in goals per game to only one tally and six total shots. The Ravens attempted 22 shots.
FPU returns to the pitch Wednesday on the road at American International College with kickoff slated for 6 p.m.
Keene State 3, Southern Maine 2 — Keene State collected two goals from Connor Downey in its final regular season game of the season. The Owls improve to 13-6-0 (6-2-0 LEC) while Southern Maine finished 0-15-3 (0-7-1 LEC).
Downey gave KSC an early lead, but with time winding down in the half, the Owls were penalized for a handball inside the box giving the Huskies a penalty shot. Joseph Kalilwa took a shot that deflected off the left post and rolled over the line, giving the Huskies the 2-1 lead.
Five minutes into the second half, KSC was awarded its own penalty kick. Emmanuel Smith took a shot with his left foot that found the back of the net, tying the game 2-2. In the 66th minute, Downey scored the game-winner. Dale Dubinsky took a shot that was saved by keeper Dalton Cassidy, bounced in the air and Downey made an acrobatic play on the ball.
Seeded second in the LEC tournament, KSC will host a semifinal game Thursday against the winner of UMass Dartmouth and Rhode Island College match.
Women’s college soccer
Keene State 3, Southern Maine 2 — The Owls found themselves down 2-1 with 25 minutes left in the contest at Dr. Ron Butcher Field, but were able to mount a comeback, capped off by Jordyn Abasciano who scored in the 88th minute. At 10-8-0 (5-3-0 LEC), KSC will host Castleton in a conference tournament quarterfinal match Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Abasciano (two goals) netted the game winner after a run by Sarah Carron. Patricia Norton scored KSC’s other goal.
Franklin Pierce 2, LeMoyne 1 — In Syracuse, N.Y., the Ravens got goals from Jessica Magerman and Veronica Marques. They improve to 6-8-1 (5-7-0 NE10) and keep their postseason hopes alive heading into its final regular-season game. The Ravens will head to Assumption Tuesday. They will need a win, plus some help elsewhere to qualify for the NE10 Championships.
College cross country
Keene State senior wins LEC title — Lauren Perkowski cruised to her second consecutive Little East Conference individual championship at UMass Dartmouth Saturday. Perkowski proved herself the class of the LEC yet again, winning in 18:22.33, beating runner-up Kaylyn Crompton of Castleton by more than 26 seconds. Perkowski was the only runner to break a six minute mile pace. It was the 11th fastest 5K time in LEC Championship history.
Perkowski is the fifth Owl to repeat as individual champion, joining Mary Proulx (2000, 2001, 2002), Jennifer Adams (2005, 2006, 2007), Paige Mills (2010, 2011) and Samantha Goldsmith (2013, 2014).
The Owls got a third place performance from Lynne Hebert, who crossed the line in 18:55.53, while Christina Martin was 14th in 19:57.19 and Skyler Gauthier was 17th in 20:03.65.
In the men’s race, KSC freshman Jacob Pearl was third overall in an extremely close finish, in 25:21.66, just .44 seconds behind second place Bruno Pires of UMass Dartmouth, and 1.38 seconds behind individual champion Yahya Nure of Southern Maine. Dylan Richards was in 31st place with a time of 27:29.58, while Robby St. Laurent was 38th in 27:41.57 and Zach Coburn was 39th in 27:47.75. Southern Maine claimed the team title with 37 points.
College football
New Haven 63, Franklin Pierce 0 — The Chargers improved to 5-3, 4-2 NE10, ini their win at Ralph F. DellaCamera Stadium. New Haven led 42-0 at halftime. FPU quarterback Drew Campanale completed 26-of-37 passes for 219 yards.
College volleyball
Owls sweep three-team match — Keene State College volleyball seniors Kelly Hunt, Bailey Wilson, and Olivia Mathieu all contributed standout performances as the Owls swept the University of Southern Maine (25-16, 25-12, 25-12) and Lasell University (25-12, 25-16, 25-21) in a Saturday tri-match at Spaulding Gymnasium. The Owls are 23-8, 5-3 LEC.
College field hockey
SNHU 2, Franklin Pierce 0 — The Ravens dropped their final game of the season, as their offense was unable to generate much of anything against No. 9 nationally ranked Southern New Hampshire in Northeast-10 Conference play.
With the loss, the Ravens fall to 8-10 (7-7 NE10), while SNHU improves to 15-3 (8-1 NE10). Both teams have qualified for the NE10 Championship, which will begin with the quarterfinal round Tuesday. Eighth-seeded Franklin Pierce will travel to top seed and No. 4 Saint Anselm for a 7 p.m. game.