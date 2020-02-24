St. Anselm 2, Franklin Pierce 1, 5 OT — It was one for the ages Saturday afternoon at Sullivan Arena in Manchester. St. Anselm prevailed in what turned out to be the longest game in the history of women’s college hockey in the semifinals of the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance Tournament.
The host Hawks won it at the 7:24 mark of the fifth overtime, when Madison Sprague tipped home a shot by junior defenseman Kathleen LeFebre. Katelyn Brightbill scored FPU’s goal six minutes into the first period, and St. Anselm tied it at the 5:48 mark of the third period. The teams then went more than 100 minutes without a goal, and the game-winner came more than five hours after the game began.
FPU sophomore goaltender Emme Ostrander bettered her own program record by more than 20 saves, as she finished with 79 in the loss, just 10 saves shy of the NCAA Division I record. St. Anselm had an 81-45 advantage in shots on goal.
With the loss, FPU’s season ended at 21-11-0, as the squad established a program record for wins in a season.
College men’s hockey
Franklin Pierce 1, Assumption 0 — In a playoff-like atmosphere at the Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass., Saturday afternoon, freshman forward Jason Ladzinski scored the only goal of the game early in the third period, and it sent FPU into the postseason for the first time in seven years. Ian Wallace stopped all 21 shots he saw to backbone the shutout for FPU.
The Ravens improved to 15-11-4 (8-7-3 NE10), while Assumption falls to 15-8-4 (12-4-2 NE10). FPU nabbed the fourth seed, and with Assumption the regular-season champion, the two teams will meet again Saturday in Worcester, Mass., in the semifinals of the the NE10 Championship. Game time is still to be announced.
College men’s basketball
Bentley 105, Franklin Pierce 72 — The Ravens suffered a rare blowout loss at the Dana Center in Waltham, Mass., Saturday. Sophomore guard Isaiah Moore continued his strong play as of late, scoring a team-high 18 points. Freshman Sean Bresnan scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Falu Seck added 11 points.
The Falcons stopped their six-game skid and improved to 17-10, 9-9 in the Northeast-10, while the No. 9 regionally ranked Ravens fell to 15-10, 10-8 NE10. The Ravens, No. 3 in the Northeast Division, finish their regular season Tuesday at Assumption College in Worcester, Mass., at 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Western Connecticut 70, Keene State 57 — The Owls didn’t score a point in the opening 5:26 of the fourth quarter, while Western Connecticut extended a two-point lead to 13 points at Spaulding Gymnasium.
As a result, sixth-place 6 KSC finishes 6-10 in the Little East Conference (7-18 overall) and will play at No. 3 Castleton State Tuesday in the first round of the conference postseason tournament at 6 p.m. Neither team led by more than six points over the first three quarters, but KSC was once again bitten by a prolonged fourth-quarter drought.
Hailey Derosia paced KSC with a 14-point effort on 6-of-13 shooting. Jordyn Burke made 6-of-8 shots and scored 12 points to go along with seven rebounds and five steals. Kenzie Bennett and Arianna Hebert each chipped in nine points, but Keene State turned the ball over 28 times. Before the game, KSC honored seniors Hien Thach and Kenzie Bennett for their contributions to the program.
Bentley 75, Franklin Pierce 52 — Fresh off a career performance, FPU center Izzy Lipinski tallied her ninth double-double of the season with 10 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Emma Carter led FPU with 13 points. The Falcons improved to 19-7, 14-4 NE10, while the loss dropped the Ravens to 10-15, 4-14 NE10.
College baseball
Post 14, Franklin Pierce 4 — A day after launching three home runs over two games as part of a 26-run double-header barrage, FPU fell to the long ball Sunday morning at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Four pitchers combined to surrender 14 runs on 13 hits, including a quartet of home runs. The Ravens went 3-2 on their season-opening trip to Myrtle Beach. This weekend the Ravens play three games at Adelphi University in Garden City, N.Y. — a noon double-header Saturday and a single game Sunday.
College softball
FPU completes four-game, weekend sweep — At Aston, Pa., the Ravens swept a four-game series against the University of Sciences of Philadelphia. They wrapped up a suspended second game of their double-header on Saturday, finishing a 15-5 win. In-game two, they mounted a late comeback to record a 3-1 victory before they shut out the Devils en route to a 10-0 run-rule victory. They also won 12-2. With the wins, the crimson and grey improve to 4-0 on the season.
FPU scored 40 runs in the series, batting .333 with three home runs. It returns to action March 1 in Little River, S.C., to compete in the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic, when it plays Mansfield University in a double-header.
College women’s lacrosse
Franklin Pierce 13, Colorado State-Pueblo 7 — After opening the season against a team ranked in the top five in the country, Pueblo was a welcome sight for the Ravens Sunday afternoon. The Ravens used five-point outings from both junior attack Caroline Lounsbury and sophomore attack Savannah Ernst to split their season-opening trip to Colorado. The victory marked the first career win as a collegiate head coach for Hilary Duda.
The Ravens chalked up advantages of 37-19 in shot attempts and 30-15 in shots on goal. They return to Rindge for their home opener Sunday with a non-conference contest against Dominican at 1 p.m.
High school wrestling
Keene seventh at Division I state championships — Senior Joey Wilson won the state title at 152 pounds, while Austin Morris, a sophmore, took third at 160 pounds. Also, freshman Jason Canavan took third at 195 pounds, and freshman Owen Castor was fifth at 220 pounds.
High school boys’ hockey
Keene 6, Bishop Brady 3 — Jerred Tattersall (2 goals), Joseph Walsh, Robbie Nowill, Cam Round and Peter Kamphuis scored for the Blackbirds in a late Friday night game at Tri-Town Arena. Assists went to Walsh (3), Ethan Russell (2), Tattersall and Peter Haas. Keene outshot Brady 46-22 and Jacob Russell took the win in net.
With top forward Zach Mooers out, Birds Coach Chris McIntosh moved defensemen Nowill to center. Defenseman Justin Borden also missed the game, but Ryan Smart, John Smart, Cam Round and Haas all stepped up on defense, McIntosh said.
Keene 8, Alvirne-Milford 2 — Every player got involved Saturday in a rout over Alvirne-Milford. Senior captain Ben Brown had a hat trick on the night, and his goal in the second period was the 50th of his high school career. Jerred Tattersall also had a hat trick.
The two wins vaulted Keene into first place in Division II at 11-2-2. It will be tested Monday at Keene ICE (1:15 p.m.), when 11-3-1 Merrimack visits for a special weekday matinee. The teams skated to a 3-3 tie less than two weeks ago.