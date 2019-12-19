Keene 2, St. Thomas 2 — The Blackbirds faced a tough task opening their season on the road against the defending Division II champions, but came back from Dover with a well-earned tie.
“It was a very evenly matched game with shots ending up even at 26 each,” Keene Coach Chris McIntosh said.
Both teams had their chances throughout but St Thomas was the first to capitalize, scoring on a power play in the first period, after Keene took a five-minute boarding penalty. It appeared the Birds had tied the game in the second period on a beautiful backhand shot by junior Zach Mooers, but the goal was called off. The officials ruled the goalie knocked the net off as he was moving side to side. Keene soon scored for real on a Jerred Tattersall strike from the top of the circle. The goal was assisted by senior linemate Joe Walsh and Keene goalie Jacob Russell, who moved the puck up the ice quick for a rush.
Late in the game, trailing 2-1, the Birds tied it with sophomore Robbie Nowill depositing a top-shelf shot into the net. He scored with 52 seconds left and an extra skater on the ice; the goal was assisted by Mooers, who won the faceoff, and Walsh.
Overtime was back and forth with both teams getting chances but ultimately the game ended in a tie. Russell made 24 saves in goal. Keene plays its home opener Saturday against Spaulding High of Rochester. Game time is 7 p.m. at Keene Ice.
High school wrestling
Windham 31, Keene 20 — The Blackbirds dropped their second dual meet of the season in Keene.
They received impressive performances from senior Joey Wilson and sophomore Austin Morris. Wilson pinned his opponent and Morris won by technical fall, 15-0.
Women’s college basketball
Franklin Pierce 79, Nyack College 53 — Junior Sophia Holmes scored a game-high 22 points in a non-conference road win Wednesday evening. The win pushes the Ravens to 5-5 while the Warriors slide to 3-5 on the year.
Holmes tallied 20 of her 22 points in the second half. She was 8-of-14 (57.1 percent) with three 3-pointers and four rebounds. It was her fourth game scoring more than 20 points this season. Sophomore forward Emma Carter scored a career-high 18 points with 16 coming in the first half. Junior guard Demi Akins came off the bench to score eight points.
The Ravens wrap up their non-conference slate Thursday, Jan. 2, at Bridgeport.
Men’s college basketball
Franklin Pierce 74, Roberts Wesleyan 59 — Senior guard Doyin Fadojutimi scored a team-high 20 points as the Ravens were victorious in their third straight game, a matinee Wednesday at the FPU Fieldhouse. They improved to 6-3 on the season.
Fadojutimi came alive in the second half, scoring 18 of his 20 markers in the final stanza. He knocked down 7-of-14 of his field-goal attempts with two triples while he corralled seven rebounds and dished out a team-high four assists. It was his fifth game of the year in which he scored more than 20 points.
He was joined in double figures by classmate and fellow team captain Falu Seck, who poured in 15 points. Sophomore guard Isaiah Moore tallied 12 points and Sean Fasoyiro dropped in seven points off the bench, with a game-high tying 10 rebounds. FPU never trailed in the game.
Its busy first-semester schedule continues Saturday, when it plays at Bloomfield College at 3 p.m.