Saturday
High school golf
Fall Mountain junior Kaylee Lintner shot a 17-over par 88 at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands to finish eighth at the Girls’ Golf State Championship.
Hanover senior Meredith Morhun captured the title, shooting a 6-over 77. Nashua North freshman Eva Gonzales was the runner-up, shooting a 7-over 78.
College football
Southern Conn. 55, Franklin Pierce 27 — The Ravens (1-4, 0-3 NE10) had their best offensive outing in three weeks, but still came up short to the Owls (1-4, 1-2). Southern Connecticut scored four unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back.
Franklin Pierce quarterback Drew Campanale completed 21 of 43 passes for a career-high 307 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 72 yards on 14 carries.
Lo Jackson also had a career game, hauling in five catches for 135 yards and two scores. K.O. Gaskin had 12 carries for 46 yards and one touchdown, while Nathan Selby tallied three catches for 33 yards and one score.
College men’s soccer
Franklin Pierce 4, Assumption 0 — Stefan Lohberger scored two goals and the Ravens (5-2-1, 3-1 NE10) defense prevented the Greyhounds (6-3, 4-2) from getting a single shot on goal to secure the shutout win.
Javier Garcia Borras and Antonio Ferreira each tallied one goal, and Niklas Laudahn, Yanai Sayag and Marc Forner each had an assist.
Western Connecticut State 3, Keene State 2 — The Colonials (9-3, 2-1 LEC) scored three second-half goals to come back and beat the Owls (8-3, 2-1).
James McCully and Henry Cummings each scored a goal, while Vance Bates and Emmanuel Smith each had an assist and Anthony Pasciuto finished with six saves.
College women’s soccer
Franklin Pierce 3, Bentley 2 (OT) — Tess McKenzie scored the game-winning goal in the 97th minute off an assist from Veronica Marques, getting the Ravens (4-4-1, 3-3 NE10) past the Falcons (3-5-1, 2-4).
After Bentley scored twice in the first half, Gabi Pereira and Jessica Magerman each scored a second-half goal, with Sophie Cousineau assisting Magerman on the equalizer. Casey Kane finished with three saves for the win.
Western Connecticut State 2, Keene State 1 — The Owls (3-7, 1-2 LEC) came up short against the Colonials (8-4-1, 3-0).
Sarah Carron scored Keene State’s lone goal, assisted by Victoria Reynolds. Abbie Terrinca recorded five saves in a scoreless first half, while Shelby Offord tallied four saves but suffered the loss in the second half.
College volleyball
Keene State wins twice at home — The Owls (16-4, 3-0 LEC) swept both Western Connecticut State (12-4, 2-1) and Westfield State (9-8) at Spaulding Gym. Keene State beat the Colonials, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23, then defeated the other Owls team, 25-22, 25-15, 26-24.
Megan Palmer totaled 23 kills and 27 digs over the two matches, while Ali McLoughlin had 18 kills, 21 digs and three service aces. Bailey Wilson racked up 67 assists, three aces and 15 digs, and Olivia Mathieu recorded 53 digs.
Bridgeport 3, Franklin Pierce 0 — The Knights (13-3) swept the Ravens (7-5), 25-17, 25-21, 25-20.
Emily Burford led Franklin Pierce with 14 kills and two service aces, while Amanda Hennemann recorded 13 kills and 14 digs. Carly Killorin racked up 41 assists, six aces and eight digs, and Klein Johnson finished with 22 digs and seven assists.