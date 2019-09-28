Girls’ soccer
ConVal 1, Merrimack Valley 0 — Maddy Faber score the Cougars’ (5-3) lone goal off an assist from Meara McClusky to get past the Pride (3-5).
Mairin Burgess tallied 10 saves for the shutout win.
ConVal hosts Sanborn Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Windham 1, Keene 0 — The Jaguars (5-1-2) scored with 30 minutes left in regulation to edge the Blackbirds (4-2-2).
Keene Coach Ben Pierce said the team was missing a few key players due to a stomach bug.
The Birds play at Manchester Memorial Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Field hockey
Manchester Memorial 4, Keene 3 — The Blackbirds (3-5) broke a two-game scoreless streak, but couldn’t keep up with the Crusaders (3-6).
Keene hosts Manchester Central Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Winnisquam 3, Fall Mountain 0 — The Wildcats (2-4) were swept by the defending state champion Bears (6-1), 25-14, 25-23, 25-5.
Mary Ronning tallied five service points, three blocks and six kills for Fall Mountain, while Sarah Schadler had three points, two blocks, four kills and five digs. Rachel Watson recorded four points, four assists, four kills and eight digs, while Amanda Hodgkins added three kills and seven digs and Morgan Snelling finished with two kills and six digs.
The Wildcats host Trinity Monday at 6:15 p.m.