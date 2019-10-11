Girls’ volleyball
ConVal 3, Manchester West 0 — The Cougars (1-12) secured their first win of the season, sweeping the Blue Knights (0-10), 25-16, 27-25, 25-16.
Molly Cole led ConVal with seven kills, two service aces and a block, while Isis Battaglia tallied six kills and three aces, and Lillian James recorded four kills, one ace and 10 digs. Kendall Sullivan had three kills, two aces, seven digs and four assists, while Haley Davis added four assists and Elyssa Naylor finished with three assists.
The Cougars host John Stark Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Hillsboro-Deering 3, Monadnock 0 — The game was scoreless at halftime, but the Hillcats (6-5) ran away from the Huskies (1-12) in the second half.
Monadnock plays at Hillsboro-Deering Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Bishop Brady 11, Conant 1 — Jillian Patria score the Orioles’ (2-9-1) lone goal, but they were overwhelmed by the Giants (9-2).
Conant plays at Trinity Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Sunapee 10, Hinsdale 0 — The Pacers (3-6-2) suffered their first loss since Sept. 23, falling to the Lakers (12-1).
Hinsdale plays at Mount Royal Tuesday at 3 p.m.