NHIAA Div. III field hockey, first round
Gilford 4, Conant 1 — In Gilford Wednesday, the sixth-seeded Eagles poured in four goals against No. 11 Conant, ending the Orioles’ season. Laurel Gingrich scored two goals and had an assist to lead Gilford, while Taryn Fountain and Shea Brown also scored. Conant had seven shots on goal, but Gilford keeper Jenna DeLuca turned all but one of them aside.
Conant’s Teagan Kirby scored for the Orioles on an assist from Lex Gallagher. Conant finishes 8-7 while the Eagles advance to the quarterfinals Saturday, where they will meet Bishop Brady in Concord.
College men’s soccer
Franklin Pierce 3, New Haven 0 — The Ravens scored twice in the first half to pull away in a Northeast-10 Conference match Wednesday evening on Sodexo Field. With the win, the crimson and grey move to 9-3-1, 7-2 NE10, while the Chargers fall to 4-7-1, 2-5-1 NE10. At 6-0, FPU is undefeated at home this season and has won seven of its last nine matches.
Raven senior goalkeeper Jadel Poon-Lewis made his fifth start in net and stopped one shot to move to 4-0 on the year. He has allowed only one goal this season. FPU struck in the fifth minute as Javier García Borrás dribbled through the box and a plethora of defenders for the left foot, top left shelf marker. Sixteen minutes later, the Ravens cashed in a give-and-go through ball as junior midfielder Josep Silvestre Pitarch dished to Antonio Ferreira.
Yannik Felber capped off the three-goal effort, touching home a ground cross to complete the shutout. The Ravens host Stonehill in a key conference tilt Saturday at 4 p.m.
Keene State 2, MCLA 0 — The Owls knocked off the Trailblazers Wednesday night in a non-conference match at Dr. Ron Butcher Field, and now turn their attention to UMass-Boston, one of the top teams in the tight standings in the Little East. The teams play Saturday at 1 p.m. in Keene. Eastern Connecticut is in first at 6-1, followed by UMass-Boston (4-1-1), Rhode Island College (4-2-1), Western Connecticut (4-2) and the Owls (4-2).
Wednesday, the Owls dominated much of the match and finally broke through in the 22nd minute. Connor Downey forced a turnover in the back line of MCLA’s defense, worked his way through two defenders and found the bottom right corner of the net. Downey also scored KSC’s second goal in the second half, on a cross from Henry Cummings.
College women’s tennis
LeMoyne 4, Franklin Pierce 3 — In the first-ever postseason appearance in program history, the fifth-seeded Ravens came within one point of pulling off an upset in the first round of the Northeast-10 Conference Championship at Syracuse University’s Skytop Tennis Courts. With the loss, FPU concludes its season at 9-6, while Le Moyne improves to 12-3 and advances to meet top-seeded Adelphi in the semifinal round on Friday.
Four Ravens collected postseason honors in the conference. Freshmen Liria Loria and Laura Alvarez Tello were named to the All-NE10 Second Team, as was the doubles pairing of Loria and graduate student Himani Mor. Freshman Jazmin Flood landed on the All-N10 Third Team, as did the doubles pairing of Alvarez Tello and Flood. Alvarez Tello, Flood and Loria were also all selected to the NE10 All-Rookie Team.