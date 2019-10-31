College field hockey
Keene State 4, Smith College 3 — Erica Chareth scored off a perfect feed from Ally McCall just 17 seconds into the second overtime to give Keene State College the victory in a back-and-forth non-conference game Wednesday night at Owl Athletic Complex. Keene improves to 13-6 and Smith falls to 3-14. In a game that saw Keene State lead 1-0, trail 2-1 and lead 3-2 before the Pioneers tied it once more, the Owls handed Smith its seventh one-goal loss and fourth overtime loss of the season.
Nina Bruno scored two goals and Kayla Klein converted on a penalty stroke for the Owls, who close out the regular season with a home matchup against No. 16 Babson College Saturday at noon. KSC will honor seniors Chareth, McCall, Kelsey Roberts, Hailey Beaupre and Jordan LaRaus for their contributions to the program.
Women’s college soccer
Franklin Pierce 4, Saint Michael’s 0 — The Ravens put the home portion of their schedule to rest in style Wednesday night at Sodexo Field in Rindge. Freshman forward Marissa Orlando bookended the scoring with a pair of goals to lead the way in the Northeast-10 Conference contest, as Franklin Pierce snapped a four-game losing streak. With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 5-8-1 (4-7-0 NE10), while Saint Michael’s falls to 5-8-2 (1-8-2 NE10). The Ravens return to the field Saturday when they travel to Le Moyne for an NE10 contest.
Women’s college volleyball
Keene State 3, Westfield State 0 — Sydney Johnson continued her late season surge and, with it, the Keene State College volleyball team got back in the win column with a 25-10, 25-18, 25-11 sweep Wednesday night at Spaulding Gymnasium. The Owls are 21-8 and Westfield fell to 11-16. Johnson, who had compiled 20 kills and 33 digs last week while being named the LEC Rookie of the Week, had another strong showing, compiling a career-high 15 kills on .268 hitting to go along with 13 digs. KSC also received nine kills on .421 hitting from Kelly Hunt and eight kills and eight digs from Ali McLoughlin.