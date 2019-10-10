Girls’ soccer
Keene 1, Salem 0 — The Blackbirds (1-9) blanked the Blue Devils (2-8-1) for their first shutout and first win of the season.
Keene hosts Timberlane Friday at 4 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Belmont 6, Monadnock 0 — The Red Raiders’ (8-3) quick, counter-attacking style overwhelmed the Huskies (1-11).
Monadnock Coach Josh Guion said Noah Larson, Aidan Higgins and Owen Manlove strung some good passes together a few times, but the team could never find the back of the net.
The Huskies host Hillsboro-Deering today at 3:15 p.m.
Field hockey
ConVal 1, St. Thomas Aquinas 0 — Jacquelin Madeja scored the lone goal of the game to lead the Cougars (4-7) past the Saints (1-5-1).
ConVal hosts Hopkinton Friday at 4 p.m.
Windham 4, Keene 0 — The Blackbirds (3-9) suffered their ninth straight loss, falling to the Jaguars (10-1).
Keene plays at Pinkerton Saturday at 10 a.m.
College men’s soccer
Franklin Pierce 3, Saint Anselm 0 — The Ravens (6-2-1, 4-1 NE10) recorded their third shutout in four games to beat the Hawks (6-4, 2-4).
Antonio Ferreira recorded a goal and an assist, while Stefan Lohberger and Marc Forner each scored a goal and Niklas Laudahn and Javier Garcia Borras each had an assist. Jadel Poon-Lewis made three saves in net.
Franklin Pierce plays at Southern Connecticut State Saturday at 4 p.m.
Rensselaer 3, Keene State 1 — Vance Bates scored the Owls’ (8-4) lone goal as they fell short to the 13th-ranked Engineers (11-1).
Keene State plays at Eastern Connecticut State Saturday at 1 p.m.
College field hockey
Keene State 5, Salem State 3 — Nina Bruno led the Owls (8-5, 6-1 LEC) past the Vikings (7-5, 3-4) with two goals and one assist.
Ellie Hunkins scored two goals, while Kayla Klein tallied one goal and one assist and Ally McCall had an assist.
Keene State hosts Bridgewater State Saturday at 11 a.m.
Adelphi 3, Franklin Pierce 0 — Olivia Barnes recorded eight saves for the Ravens (4-7, 3-4 NE10) in the loss to the No. 7 Panthers (9-2, 7-1).
Franklin Pierce hosts Mercy Saturday at 5 p.m.