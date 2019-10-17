Field hockey
Keene 3, Bedford 1 — The Blackbirds (4-10) finished their regular season with a win on senior day, snapping an eight-game losing streak by beating the Bulldogs (5-7-1).
Nelly Tattersall, Ainsley Hubbard and Jaden Greenwald each scored a goal, and Eliza Ballaro assisted on all three scores. Senior goalie Livy Auger made seven saves.
Keene honored Auger, as well as fellow seniors Emma Cahoon, Mackenzie Corrigan, Aubrey Mitchell and Kate Perrin.
Girls’ volleyball
John Stark 3, ConVal 0 — The Cougars (1-13) were swept by the Generals (11-3), 25-13, 25-10, 25-20.
Kendall Sullivan led ConVal with six service aces and two kills, while Molly Cole and Isis Battaglia each had three kills. Lillian James tallied 13 digs, and Haley Davis added eight digs.
College men’s soccer
Keene State 3, Plymouth State 0 — The Owls (9-5, 3-2 LEC) snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over the Panthers (1-7-3, 0-3-2).
Emmanuel Smith and Benny Tamzarian each recorded a goal and an assist, and Yusufu Juma scored a goal. Gavin Fitzpatrick made three saves for the shutout win.
College women’s soccer
Keene State 3, Plymouth State 2 (OT) — Jordyn Abasciano scored all three goals for the Owls (6-7, 3-2 LEC), including the game-winner in the 91st minute for the overtime win over the Panthers (6-7, 3-2).
Sarah Carron assisted Abasciano on her two regulation goals, while Patricia Norton assisted on the game-winner. Abbie Terrinca made five saves in net.
College volleyball
Plymouth State 3, Keene State 2 — The Panthers (24-2, 4-1 LEC) edged the Owls (17-7, 3-2) in five sets, 19-25, 25-19, 27-25, 19-25, 15-11.
Ali McLoughlin tallied 16 kills, two service aces and seven digs for Keene State, while Megan Palmer had eight kills, two aces and 18 digs. Bailey Wilson recorded 45 assists, 10 digs and three kills, and Olivia Mathieu finished with 28 digs.