Keene State 99, Salem State 91 — James Anozie scored a career-high 30 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had two assists to help lift the Owls to their first victory in non-conference action Saturday afternoon at Twohig Gymnasium in Salem, Mass. KSC is 1-1 while Salem State fell to 1-3.
Anozie’s standout performance saw him dominate in the paint, shooting 14-of-18 from the field while going 2-for-3 from the free-throw line. The Owls, who shot better than 55 percent for the second straight game to open the season, also got four other double-digit point performances: Nick Redden (12 points), Marcus McCarthy (11), DeVon Beasley (11) and Edwin Ezedonmwen (11). KSC racked up 24 assists on the afternoon.
The Owls led 60-58 midway through the second half when they went on a 7-0 run that put them in control the rest of the way, as Salem State never got within six points. KSC’s reserves outscored Salem State’s bench 40-23.
Keene State’s home opener Tuesday should be a barn-burner, as the Owls face NESCAC rival Middlebury College, ranked No. 13 in the nation in Division III. Tip-off at Spaulding Gymnasium is at 7 p.m.
Franklin Pierce 84, Goldey-Beacom 82 — It was raining three-pointers as the Ravens held on for their second win in three outings Saturday in Wilmington, Del. A quartet of Ravens hit double-digits, led by Doyin Fadojutimi, who scored 22 points and became the 35th player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points with a triple, with 10:19 left in the second half.
Falu Seck, Isaiah Moore and Sean Fasoyiro also reached double-figures. Seck poured home 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including 4-of-6 from downtown. Moore added 15 points while shooting 75 percent and hitting one triple, while also dishing out four assists. Fasoyiro had 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting to go with five rebounds, a steal and a block. Sam van Oostrum was crucial down the stretch and finished with a game-high five assists while chipping in five points, four boards and a pair of steals.
FPU (2-1) will look to win its third consecutive game when it plays No. 21 nationally-ranked Saint Anselm College Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Manchester.
Women’s college basketball
Middlebury 68, Keene State 55 — The Owls got 31 points from their freshmen class, but a late comeback attempt was foiled in a loss to NESCAC foe Middlebury College in their home opener Saturday afternoon at Spaulding Gymnasium. Keene State is still looking for its first win after three outings, while it was Middlebury’s season-opener.
KSC newcomers shined in the first collegiate home game of their careers, as Hailey Derosia made 6-of-10 shots and 2-of-3 from three to score 17 points. She also added three rebounds, two steals and an assist. Katie Martineau canned half of her six long-range tries and scored 11 points, while Lilly Shlimon finished with nine points. The Owls were undone by a second quarter that saw them get outscored 22-8, the last three points coming on a buzzer-beating three by Middlebury’s Gianni Palli.
Middlebury shot 46 percent (24-of-52) while the Owls struggled at 32 percent (19-of-60). Both teams made seven threes. KSC has a quick turnaround, as it visits nearby New England College in Henniker Monday at 6 p.m. The Owls and Pilgrims have not met since 2002.
Men’s college hockey
Franklin Pierce 4, UMass-Dartmouth 2 — Trailing 2-1 early in period three, Franklin Pierce University relied on special teams to tie and take the lead in a non-conference game Saturday at Hetland Arena in New Bedford, Mass. With the win, the Ravens improve to 2-2-1 on the season, while the Corsairs fall to 1-3-0.
Junior defenseman Paul Antkowiak tied the game on a power play early in the third period with a shot from the point for his first goal of the season. Just 2:05 later, on another man-advantage, freshman forward Jason Ladzinski drove home his second career goal to give Franklin Pierce its first lead of the afternoon. Goalie Kyle Martin staved off late UMass-Dartmouth pressure and Alex Lester potted an empty-net goal to seal it with 10 seconds left. The Ravens next face off at Westfield State College Tuesday at 7:35 p.m.
Women’s college hockey
Sacred Heart 4, Franklin Pierce 2 — A day after an early-season statement win, the Ravens were subjected to the talents of Sacred Heart’s Jayne Lewis Saturday at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass. The senior forward put home three goals, including the game-winner on the power play in the third period, as Sacred Heart forced a split of the weekend series.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 7-3-0 (6-2-0 NEWHA) and suffers its first loss on home ice this season (5-1-0). Sacred Heart improves to 4-8-0 (4-2-0 NEWHA). Reece Diener scored both FPU goals. The two teams will meet again at Sacred Heart for a weekend series on Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1. The Ravens are home again Tuesday against Saint Anselm at 7:30 p.m.
College cross country
Keene State freshman shines in NCAAs — Freshman Jacob Pearl posted a top-50 finish as the cross country season drew to a close Saturday at the NCAA Regional Race at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine. Pearl covered the 8K course in 26:03.72, finishing 47th overall in a field of 384 runners. Zach Coburn was 195th in 28:12.05, and Dylan Richards was 245th in 28:57.71. The meet caps a strong freshman season for Pearl, who earlier in the week was named the LEC Rookie of the Year, and placed third overall at the Little East Conference Championships.
In the women’s race, the Owls were led by Lynne Hebert, who was 139th in a field of 380 in 24:02.86. Christina Martin (161st, 24:25.77), Skyler Gauthier (182nd, 24:46.93) and Sarah Bialkin (290th, 27:12.40), rounded out the Owl runners.
College volleyball
Franklin Pierce 3, Assumption College 0 — The Ravens, who have been on a tear in November, made quick work of the Greyhounds as they won their fourth straight match and clinched a spot in the Northeast-10 Conference Championship for the first time since 2016. FPU (13-7, 7-6 NE10) won in Rindge 25-19, 25-18, 25-16 on Senior Day. Seniors and team captains Abigail Garnhart and Jocelyn Moody were honored in a pregame ceremony. FPU next will compete in the NE10 tournament quarterfinals.
College football
Merrimack 57, Franklin Pierce 0 — The Ravens finished their inaugural season 1-10 after Saturday’s loss in North Andover, Mass. Merrimack dominated the ground game by rushing for 327 yards, while FPU rushed for only 60 yards. Raven freshman quarterback Drew Campanale was 7-of-22 for 55 yards, and Sekou Veillard made three receptions for 39 yards. Running back K.O. Gaskin rushed for 56 yards on 17 attempts.