Some losses sting more than others, and some victories taste even sweeter than usual. Keene State College experienced both realms Wednesday night in a Little East Conference women’s-men’s basketball double-header against UMass-Dartmouth.
The men went from leading by 12 points early in the second half to trailing by 10 seven minutes later. The women trailed in much of their game, but rallied in the final minute of the fourth quarter to pull out the win.
College women’s basketball
Keene State 56, UMass-Dartmouth 50 — Tamra Gonyea found Kenzie Bennett on a perfect over-the-top inbound pass from the sideline with 13 seconds left, giving the Owls the lead and finishing off a come-from-behind win at Spaulding Gymnasium Wednesday night. They trailed by 11 points at one point in the first half, but outscored the Corsairs 30-15 after the break, holding UMass-Dartmouth to only four field goals.
Hailey Derosia just missed a double-double for KSC, finishing with a career-high 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. Gonyea added 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists — one on the game-winning basket — while Katie Martineau made both of her 3-point attempts and scored six points. UMass-Dartmouth was led by Jordan Moretti and Lauren Empey, who had 13 points apiece.
KSC improved to 4-12, 3-4 in the LEC, while UMass-Dartmouth is 8-8 and also 3-4.
Although KSC never took the lead until only 1:24 remained, it turned the tables in the second half using defense and steadily chipped away. After turning the ball over just six times in the first 20 minutes, UMass-Dartmouth committed 15 miscues in the second half (KSC only seven). The Owls stifled the Corsairs from the field, holding them to 4-for-27 shooting.
KSC has its conference bye this weekend, and has a week off before traveling to Danbury, Conn., to face Western Connecticut State University next Wednesday.
College men’s basketball
UMass-Dartmouth 80, Keene State 77 — The Owls couldn’t get over the hump after a 22-point swing went against them early in the second half. They fell to 4-3 in the LEC and 5-10 overall, while the Corsairs improved their standing to 5-2 and 10-6.
The Owls put four players in double-figures, led by Jeric Cichon’s career-high 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting. He added four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block. Nyzair Rountree made 6 of 8 shots and finished with a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Jeff Hunter and James Anozie chipped in 12 points each.
The latter two combined to grab eight of KSC’s 21 offensive rebounds, but the team was an ice cold 2-of-18 from 3-point range and did not make any until 1:25 remained in the game. They were outscored by 21 points from behind the arc. Dhalyn Sanders-Dyer finished with 15 points to lead UMass-Dartmouth.
The Owls trailed 79-77 with under a minute left and had possession, but a turnover and one UMass-Dartmouth free throw sealed it for the Corsairs. It was the second game in the past six days that KSC dropped at home, where it is 2-6.
High school wrestling
Keene 42, Bedford 36 — The Blackbirds won their first dual meet of the season with a road win to improve to 1-3.
Highlights included victories by junior Colby Atwood, junior Riley Stetson, senior Joey Wilson, sophomore Austin Morris, sophomore Gavin Gruber, junior Isiah Crump and freshman Jason Canavan.
The Birds now have a couple weeks off before wrestling Manchester Central Jan. 29 in Manchester.
High school girls’ hockey
Oyster River-Portsmouth 3, Keene-Fall Mountain 1 — Brianna Lucier had a terrific game in goal for the Blackbirds, but a single tally wasn’t enough against the visitors from the Seacoast.
Lucier stopped 28 shots in the game at Keene ICE. The lone Keene goal was scored by center Camille Chamberlain. The Birds return to the ice Saturday at Bishop Brady-Trinity-West.