With the golf courses open statewide, there are bound be some memorable moments.
Jeff Richardson, 64, of Westmoreland, collected his fifth career hole-in-one over the weekend and first in three years, playing at Bretwood Golf Course on a windy Sunday.
The moment came on the 12th hole, a par 3 on the South Course.
Richardson, a former club champion, used a nine iron to make his ace.
The par 3 is a hole played with water in front and 125 yards to the pin, which stands toward the middle front.
Richardson was playing alongside Robin Beauregard and Justin Miller.
All five of Richardson’s hole-in-ones have come on Bretwood’s South Course.
Altogether, this was his second at the 12th hole. He has two on the 16th hole, a downhill par 3, and one on the 7th hole, which was his first ever ace.
Bretwood features two 18-hole courses.