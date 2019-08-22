MANCHESTER — Both Team Fire and Team Police had a reason to celebrate following the ninth CHaD Battle of the Badges Baseball Classic on Aug. 2.
The police could celebrate a 7-2 victory over the firefighters in front of 2,100 fans at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. This marked Team Police’s third straight win in the event and improving its series lead over Team Fire to 6-3.
But both teams could celebrate another record-breaking year in terms of fundraising. The two squads combined to generate more than $142,000 for kids and programs at the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, making for the third straight year a new fundraising mark was set.
Four locals represented the Monadnock Region this year: Michael Montembeault, an on-call firefighter for the Keene Fire Department; Adam Kobeski of the Walpole Fire Department; Robert LaBelle of the Swanzey Fire Department; and Jeremy Ball of the Cheshire County Department of Corrections.
Montembeault, who is also a rising sophomore catcher at Keene State College, made history as the first active player to participate in the CHaD game. He raised $1,552 in his first year, according to the event website, and was named the starting catcher for Team Fire.
Kobeski, the assistant captain of Team Fire, raised $2,210 and recorded two hits, while LaBelle raised $1,485. Ball raised $1,355 and went 1-for-2 with a triple and a run scored.
Chris Heney of the Meredith Police Department led the fundraising efforts, generating $23,175 of Team Police’s $67,916. Corey Conway of the Newport Fire Department set a Team Fire record with $7,095 of the squad’s $57,426.
According to CHaD, the funds raised will support the following programs:
Molly’s Place and CHaD Family Center — a playroom, resource center and resting place for families before, between and after appointments at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon.
Child Advocacy and Protection Program — advocates for abused and neglected children, teaming with social workers, law enforcement and other agencies to protect the most vulnerable population.
Child Life Program — provides a wide array of services for kids at CHaD, helping them prepare and relax for treatments and offering toys, games and other activities while they are in the hospital.