Several Monadnock Region paddlers competed and placed highly in this year’s General Clinton Canoe Regatta on the Susquehanna River in Upstate New York over Memorial Day Weekend.
This year marked the 61st running of the Regatta, a national-level marathon canoe race held each year. The Regatta consists of three days of racing for various age groups and classes of boats. The race weekend culminates with the 70-mile marathon event, running from Cooperstown, N.Y., to the finish in Bainbridge, N.Y. The General Clinton Regatta is one of the Triple Crown Series of Races in the competitive paddling world, and attracts hundreds of the top level pro and amateur paddlers from all over the US and Canada.
Tim Garland, of Surry, was part of a four-person team taking third place honors in the C-4 Unlimited Class, in a time of eight hours, 44 minutes, 51 seconds over the 70-mile course. Michael Fairchild, of Brattleboro, took fourth place in the C-1 Endurance Over-50 class with a time of 10 hours, 25 minutes, 34 seconds. Fairchild also was part of a relay team which took third place in Saturday’s 35-mile Mixed Stock Aluminum Relay event. Spofford’s Sandy Harris, was also part of same award winning team, which finished the 35-miles course in four hours, 54 minutes, three seconds.
In the 70 Mile Open Amateur Endurance C-2 class, Keene’s Peter Heed, paddling with partner Matt King from Athol, Mass., took fourth place honors in a time of nine hours, 33 minutes, 53 seconds. Heed, who has been recognized as a member of the General Clinton Canoe Race Hall of Fame, has finished in the event 42 times.
