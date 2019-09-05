Field hockey
Keene 4, Nashua South 0 — Kristin Leslie scored two goals off penalty corners in the first four minutes, and the Blackbirds cruised to a season-opening win over the Purple Panthers. Ainsley Hubbard assisted on both of Leslie’s scores.
Mackenzie Corrigan and Jaden Greenwald each scored a goal for Keene before halftime, with Emma Cahoon assisting the latter. The Birds’ defense, led by Aubrey Mitchell and Claire Stroshine, held South to just two shots on goal, both of which were stopped by goalie Livy Auger.
Keene plays at Nashua North Saturday morning at 10.
Girls’ soccer
Dover 4, Keene 2 — The Blackbirds took a 2-1 early in the second half, but the Green Wave came back for a season-opening win.
After Dover scored the first goal in the 20th minute, Camille Chamberlain tied it for Keene about 10 minutes later with a shot to the upper corner. Isabelle Fleuette gave the Birds the lead, settling the ball in the box and pushing it past the keeper in the 55th minute, but an aggressive pushback by the Green Wave doomed Keene. Grace Hauser finished with over 18 saves for the Birds.
Keene plays at Exeter today at 4 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Campbell 6, Monadnock 1 — Hunter Yeaton scored the Huskies’ (0-2) lone goal in a loss to the Cougars (3-0). Owen Manlove provided the assist for Yeaton.
Matt Trombley finished with 17 saves for Monadnock.
The Huskies host Derryfield Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Wilton-Lyndeborough 9, Hinsdale 0 — The Pacers were blanked by the Warriors (2-0) on the road in Hinsdale’s season opener.
The Pacers host Profile Friday at 4 p.m.
College field hockey
Keene State 3, Lasell 0 — The Owls (1-1) blanked the Lasers (1-1) in Keene State’s home opener.
Kayla Klein scored the first goal in the first quarter off an assist from Ally McCall, then Nina Bruno scored twice in the fourth, with one goal assisted by Kelsey Roberts and one assisted by McCall. Rachel Loseby made four saves for the shutout.
The Owls host Springfield Saturday at noon.